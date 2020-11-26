Meth bust made on Pine Ridge Road

A Dobson man has been given a bond of half a million dollars after a drug bust in the Pine Ridge area earlier this month.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect had a first appearance in Surry County District Court Monday.
James Robert Brintle, 24, of 883 Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, also has several more charges coming on four future court dates.
The sheriff’s office said the arrest came after officers in its narcotics division and street crime unit were conducting surveillance in the area of N.C. 89 and Pine Ridge Road on Nov. 6.
The detectives recognized Brintle, who has pulled six different stretches in jail in the past five years, serving a month and a half to three months at a time.
Brintle was driving, but detectives knew his license had been suspended, according to the sheriff.
They conducted a traffic stop and found Brintle had illegal narcotics in plain view. That led to a thorough search of the vehicle, where detectives located a “trafficking amount of methamphetamine” (400 grams) and a small amount of cocaine.
Brintle was charged with three counts of trafficking meth, one count felony maintaining a drug vehicle, one count felony possession of cocaine, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He received a $500,000 secured bond, which reflected not only these charges, but his recent arrests as well.
Future dates
On Dec. 14 in Superior Court, he faces a charge of felony possession of heroin as well as three counts of felony probation violations.
On Dec. 18 the charges are driving while license revoked and having an expired tag.
On Jan. 12 in District Court, he faces charges of felony possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.
In Superior Court March 3, the charges are felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, two counts of felony trafficking meth, felony maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.
Record
In 2014 at the age of 18, Brintle was convicted of felony obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a Schedule II drug, drug paraphernalia, driving after consuming alcohol under age 21, and a violation of vehicle registration.
He first received probation and time served, but after a probation violation, he served three months in jail from June to September 2015.
Only a month later he was convicted of a post-release violation and went back inside for almost two months, getting out Nov. 29, 2015.
A little more than two months later, he was convicted of another parole violation and sent back for a three-month term.
Five months after getting out came his fourth violation, and he served four months behind bars.
In September 2018 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony larceny of more than $1,000, misdemeanor larceny, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. He was given a suspended sentence and “contingent probation.”
He also was convicted of felony larceny of bank notes and felony obtaining property by false pretense. For these two, he spent two months in jail.
Three weeks after going back inside, he was convicted in Forsyth County of possession of stolen goods, from an incident a year earlier.
Brintle was out on release Nov. 28, 2018, but was convicted March 6, 2019, of parole violation and served three more months, getting out June 5 of last year.
Another arrest
On Nov. 16, the street crime unit was working “saturation patrol” in the area of Old U.S. 52 when officers noticed a Chevrolet Aveo driven by a known citizen.
Tony Lee Snow, 48, of 118 Butler St., Pilot Mountain, was behind the wheel.
As was the case with Brintle, the detectives were familiar with the driver and knew that his license had been revoked. That led to a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office located 45 grams of methamphetamine and then charged Snow with two counts of trafficking meth.
Snow received a $150,000 secured bond and was scheduled to have had his first court appearance on Tuesday. He will next be in court Dec. 22 on these two charges.
Before that, he has an appearance Dec. 18 for charges of driving while license revoked, failure to apply for a new title, driving with no registration, having a fictitious or altered license plate/registration/tag, no car insurance, and no car inspection.
Record
In April 2006 Snow was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug. He was given credit for time served in jail, probation and a suspended sentence.
A week later he was convicted of speeding and driving without a license.
In March 2018 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received probation, a suspended sentence and “special probation (split)” which refers to probation where a minimal amount of jail time is one of the conditions of the probation agreement.