Surry County Sheriff Reports

November 26, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Onorio Galarza Rodriguez, 34, of Boeing Lane, Mount Airy, was stopped on Welch Road in Mount Airy in a 2018 Chrysler 300. He was served an order for arrest Aug. 18 for failure to appear in court Aug. 5 on two unnamed misdemeanor charges. He was given a $20,000 unsecured bond and a Sept. 16 court date.

• Christopher Timothy Williams, 46, of Dusty Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 20, charging him with failure to pay child support in Davidson County, dated June 11. He was given a $636 cash bond and a Sept. 16 court date.

• Bryan Paul Galvez, 31, of Frosty Trail, Mount Airy, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. The victim was listed as Jennifer Hooper of Mount Airy. Galvez was placed under a temporary hold with an Aug. 28 court date.

• Brittany Nicole Gwyn, 18, of Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 20 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was released on a $500 secured bond with a Sept. 4 court date.

She has a Jan. 8 court date for two charges of driving while license revoked and two counts of speeding.

• Tracey Wayne Worrell, 39, of Worth Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Aug. 21, charging him with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, dated Aug. 13. He was given a $7,500 secured bond with an Oct. 28 court date.

He next will be in court on these charges Dec. 14, where he also faces felony conspiring to sell meth and four felony probation violation charges.

• Michelle O’Rourke Brown, 52, of Brindle Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 21, charging her with larceny, dated Aug. 17, for the Elkin Police Department. She was given a Dec. 11 court date.

• Brian Warren Hiatt, 39, of Fireside Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 21 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date.

• Salvador Castillo Carvajal, 34, of Hardin Mill Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 22, charging him with felony passing a worthless check in Wake County, dated Jan. 7. He was given a Sept. 14 court date in Raleigh.

He will next be in court Dec. 7 on this charge.

• Heather Marie Waskiel, 37, of Quaker Church Road, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Aug. 23 for failure to appear in court. She was given a $7,500 secured bond with a court appearance the next day.

• Jamie Adrian Vasquez, 26, of Noahs Ark Trail, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 23, charging him with assault and battery against Travis Hopper of Leland in New Hanover, dated July 29. Vasquez was given a Sept. 14 court date in Wilmington.

• Jason Arthur Davis, 41, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 23, charging him with hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, dated Aug. 17 in Davie County. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Sept. 3.

He next has a court date Dec. 17 in Davie County.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.