Troopers out in force for holiday period

November 24, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Sights such as this are to be common along local roadways during the Thanksgiving travel period.

Vehicular traffic is expected to be lighter this Thanksgiving holiday period than in years past due to COVID-19, but the N.C. Highway Patrol will still be out in healthy numbers to protect those who are on the roads.

“We’ve got extra personnel working,” 1st Sgt. Mitch Haunn of the agency’s local division said Tuesday afternoon, regarding its plans for the holiday travel period that begins today and will continue through Sunday.

This is to include about 12 officers on patrol at any given time in Surry County during that span.

Haunn says the local Highway Patrol troopers will be focusing their efforts on Interstate 77, Interstate 74 and other major routes including U.S. 52.

He says they will be especially watchful for impaired drivers and those traveling at high rates of speed, while heading to Grandmother’s house or other destinations.

“We’re beefing up our efforts and just trying to be seen and slow people down,” Haunn added. “The goal is no fatalities.”

A special Thanksgiving Week “Click it or Ticket” campaign also will be part of the holiday travel period for law enforcement personnel statewide.

This involves an effort by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program to remind drivers this Thanksgiving Week about their responsibility to buckle up when behind the wheel.

State law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained, with violations punishable by fines up to $179.

Another concern — along with seat belt use, impaired driving and speeding — is distracted driving. Officials recommend motorists keeping eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, letting passengers control the use of technological devices.

Haunn said Tuesday that one enforcement measure troopers won’t be practicing this Thanksgiving Week is routine driver’s license checks that have been a part of holiday travel monitoring in the past.

This is due to the coronavirus and the need to avoid any undue contact risk to both officers and motorists, he explained.

The local Highway Patrol first sergeant also believes traffic volume on major highways through Surry County will be “about the same” as what has been seen in the past, despite projections. He is basing that on high volumes of passengers expected at major airports and the likelihood of this being mirrored on interstates.

Even with lighter traffic anticipated due to citizens being urged to stay at home and avoid spreading the disease, more than 47 million people will travel by automobile across the nation, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

While that is a drop from last year’s predictions, less traffic volume does not automatically mean fewer accidents and deaths, statistics suggest.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, roadway deaths and serious accidents have increased in North Carolina, including fatalities among people not wearing seat belts, officials say.

Last year there were 434 total unbelted deaths across the state. Already in 2020, 440 people have lost their lives while not wearing a seat belt.

During Thanksgiving Week 2019, eight people were fatally injured on North Carolina roadways while not wearing a seat belt, with another 22 seriously hurt.

“This year, we’re facing two public health crises at the same time,” Mark Ezzell, the director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said in a statement.

“One, the pandemic, is getting a lot of attention. But the other, an increase in unbelted traffic deaths, can’t be ignored,” he observed. “We need to stay vigilant and stay careful this holiday season to save people from losing their life to either.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.