Police reports

November 24, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A felonious larceny involving a bicycle valued at $2,000 was perpetrated during the weekend in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. The Trek Superfly model was stolen from a 2010 Subaru Outback owned by Chad Alan Faries of Thunderbolt, Georgia, while the vehicle was parked at a location in the 200 block of Cherry Street.

The theft was discovered Saturday morning, which was enabled by the bike rack on the Subaru being damaged. The bike is described as red and black in color with red pedals.

• A case of first-degree burglary and damage to property occurred in the early morning hours last Wednesday, when a known suspect is said to have broken into the occupied residence of Alfred Todd Benge on Springs Road and spray painted a glass screen door, causing damage put at $100.

Nothing was listed as stolen in the incident which was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• Another breaking and entering was discovered during in the same time frame last Wednesday at a nearby location on Springs Road, which targeted an outbuilding that a known suspect tried to enter by kicking the door, with $50 in damage resulting. Deena Cain Willis of Jackson Street is listed as the victim of that crime, with police records indicating no direct relationship between it and the one at the Benge residence.

• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on North Renfro Street was the scene of a larceny on Nov. 14, which involved property valued at $135 including a Craftsman 137-piece tool kit, two Vivitar security cameras, a Cop Cam security camera and a Tower power outlet being taken by an unknown suspect.

• Multiple shots were reported to have been fired into an occupied dwelling on the afternoon of Nov. 12, causing serious bodily injuries specified as lacerations to individuals inside the residence of Tevon Jarmel Parsons on Grove Lane. The victims include Teresa Lynn Cathey, James Hargrave, Daphne Ann Hargrave and Dante Braxton Hanner, who live in the home, and Charles Chicquato Hargrave of Austin Drive.

Police records indicated a suspect in the shooting, but no charges were filed in its immediate aftermath.

• A larceny on Nov. 12 at Hibbett Sports on Rockford Street netted merchandise valued at $160, including a Champion black hoodie, a purple and black Under Armour women’s hoodie and black Under Armour leggings, which were taken by an unknown individual.

• Stefon Darnell Taylor, 27, of 112 May St., was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond on Nov. 11 after officers encountered him during a welfare check at Starlite Motel. An investigation revealed that Taylor was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest issued earlier that day in Buncombe County. Taylor also was wanted on a charge of harassing phone calls which had been filed in Haywood County on Nov. 9.

The Mount Airy man is scheduled to appear in court in Buncombe County on Nov. 30.

• Dorothy Thomas Hiatt, 58, of 407 Lovill St., was charged with driving while impaired on Nov. 11 after being detained by police on West Virginia Street near Gravely Street in reference to an accident call involving a 2011 GMC Terrain operated by Hiatt. She is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Dec. 7.

• A suspicious-vehicle fire that police are treating as an arson occurred on Nov. 9, involving a black BMW 330Ci, model year not listed, which was discovered by a city officer while parked at 134 Hamburg St. The damage to the car, owned by Khaileel Malik Dailey of Winston-Salem, was put at $5,300.

• Jeffrey Todd Nixon, 54, of 515 E. Atkins St., Dobson, was charged with trespassing at the Speedway convenience store on Nov. 9, after having been banned from that location in 2016 and during the previous weekend. The case is set for the Dec. 11 District Court session.

• The 52 Auto Clinic business on East Bluemont Road and one of its employees were victimized in an incident discovered on Nov. 7 in a parking lot there, which included entry to multiple unlocked vehicles and the theft of batteries, although police records differ as to whether one or two were taken from the engine compartments targeted.

In addition to 52 Auto Clinic, a vehicle of employee Samuel Loeranzy of Hickory Street was involved. A 2014 Buick Verano is the only one listed in police records.

• Christopher Scott Bryant, 45, of 372 Oak Ridge Drive, was charged with driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving after a traffic stop early on Nov. 7 along N.C. 89 near the city limits, stemming from Bryant allegedly spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed.

He was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on Dec. 14.