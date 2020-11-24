Governor tightens mask mandate

Surry among 20 highest transmission rates in state

Surry County is among the 20 worst counties in North Carolina on a per-capita basis for COVID-19 spread, according to the state’s County Alert System.

The new system — unveiled last week by Gov. Roy Cooper and Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen — assigns each of the state’s 100 counties a color code: red, orange or yellow. Yellow shows “significant” community spread of the virus, orange shows “substantial” and red shows “critical” spread. It is based on a rolling average of the previous 14 days.

On Monday, Surry County slipped into the red level, one of just 20 in the state so designated.

According to information released by the Department of Health and Human Service, Surry County’s recent infection rate is 561.4 per 100,000 of population. While the actual numbers show 2,854 total cases according to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, the per 100,000 rating is a way to compare each county with an even measuring standard during this two-week period.

According to state figures, just 10 other counties have a worse infection rate, and two of those — Yadkin and Wilkes counties, border Surry. The Yadkin County rate is 568.1 per 100,000 population, and the Wilkes County is 638.8 per 100,000.

Surry County is not alone in seeing cases continue to climb. On Monday, Gov. Cooper issued a new executive order toughening face mask requirements.

People exercising indoors must wear a mask if they are not inside their own home, according to the Associated Press. If they are outside and within 6 feet of someone who does not live in their household, they also need to be masked. College and professional athletes not actively competing or recovering from exercise must be masked.

The order requires all restaurant workers to wear a mask, even if they don’t interact with the public. Customers must also be masked, including at their table, when they are not actively eating or drinking. Local police departments can fine businesses that fail to enforce the mask mandate, the AP said in its reporting.

Dr. Cohen said the tougher standards were needed because the state is “on very shaky ground” with regards to the spread of COVID-19. Cooper said he is not, for now, ordering business and school closures, instead hoping that individuals across the state will comply with the mandates.

If they don’t, and the virus continues to spread, the governor said more restrictive measures similar to the March shut-downs could soon follow — but he’s hoping to avoid that.

“We want to give this a little more time to see if we can stem the tide of these numbers,” Cooper said during a Monday press conference announcing the measures. “I have a belief that the people of North Carolina can pull together and do this — and understand if we don’t, we will have to go backward. Right now, we think this is the right move. It’s a call to arms.”

The new restrictions go into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and expire at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11, unless amended by the governor.

North Carolina on Tuesday reported a single-day increase of 3,100 coronavirus cases. On Monday, the state reported more than 2,400 new cases, and the day before, on Sunday, reported its highest daily rise in cases since the pandemic began, with more than 4,500 new cases. On Sunday, more than 1,700 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest number to date. Monday figures are not yet available.

Locally, the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center website showed the county with 266 active cases as of Tuesday, and 45 total deaths thus far in the pandemic. Those numbers are slightly higher than the state-reported figures for Surry County, because the state figures generally lag the local reporting by a couple of days.

