City: Citizen COVID compliance critical

As coronavirus cases rise in this area, Mount Airy officials are launching an urgent public appeal aimed at getting more people to comply with safety measures to prevent its spread.
“With the obvious increase in COVID-19, I would like us to be a little bit more forceful and proactive in trying to encourage everyone to do what needs to be done,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said during a meeting of the city council.
A discussion on the coronavirus wasn’t on the agenda for the meeting last Thursday night, but introduced as an add-on item at Commissioner Yokeley’s request due to the grave nature of the issue.
Surry has become a “red county” under a statewide system that ranks areas according to the severity of COVID-19 cases being experienced. The red ranking, which as of Tuesday encompassed 20 of the 100 counties in North Carolina, means cases have reached a level of critical community spread accompanied by a potentially high impact on local hospitals.
Commissioner Ron Niland, who also serves as Mount Airy’s mayor pro tem, emphasized the fact that coronavirus cases are occurring at a higher rate in the county now than in March and April. State figures reported Tuesday morning showed a total of 2,603 in Surry and 41 deaths.
Until just recently, Surry had been ranked at the orange level, denoting substantial community spread. As of Tuesday, 42 counties were at that stage.
“I don’t want to get into a political discussion, or actually a medical discussion, about what’s right or what’s wrong,” added Yokeley, a retired dentist. “But there are some things that we can do.”
Yokeley focused on the three W’s that have been emphasized by health experts — wearing masks, watching one’s distance from others by maintaining a cushion of at least 6 feet between people who don’t live in the same household and washing hands.
“I think it is extremely important that we do that,” Yokeley said of promoting more compliance with the three W’s among the public.
A number of folks in Mount Airy either haven’t gotten the “memo” or are not heeding its content, the veteran commissioner complained.
“It’s so frustrating to go out and see so many people who are not doing any of those things,” Yokeley commented, especially citing their failure to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
He conceded that there is little the city government can do from an enforcement standpoint to make people comply with such measures, but there are certain steps it should take to build public awareness.
This includes doing everything possible to encourage everyone who lives in, works in, shops in or visits Mount Airy to adhere to the three W’s, Yokeley said.
He proposed engaging local media outlets to help spread the word about the critical importance of such measures, similar to seat belt or anti-littering campaigns.
“I think we can encourage, we can plead, but I don’t think we can dictate,” Commissioner Tom Koch said in reaction to concerns voiced by Yokeley. Koch said he, too, has noticed mixed levels of compliance with mask wearing while traversing local streets.
And earlier this year, Commissioner Niland complained publicly about the lack of masks among former gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest and his supporters during an appearance in Mount Airy.
Koch pointed out that with all the signs posted at businesses, public safety announcements about the preventive measures and other appeals, he isn’t sure what the municipality can do to reach all segments of society and achieve compliance — yet should try.
“I don’t have the solution, I’m just saying we need to be positive and encourage it,” the North Ward board member said.
Observations by Commissioner Jon Cawley suggested that the ultimate solution lies in convincing people to modify their own behavior for the good of society as a whole, including wearing masks. “If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for the other person,” Cawley said.
Meeting restriction rejected
While expressing concern about the need for the public to fully embrace safety practices, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners stopped short of temporarily limiting attendance at its meetings.
Niland had offered that idea for the month of December, which would have involved capping the occupancy at 10 people. This was the case during the spring as the pandemic took hold, reflecting restrictions on public gatherings imposed statewide then by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Those gradually lessened as the year wore on — only to be strengthened in recent weeks in response to higher caseloads across North Carolina. On Nov. 10, Cooper announced that the indoor mass gathering limit would be lowered to 10 people until Dec. 4.
Niland and Koch reasoned that limiting meeting attendance next month would be an appropriate response on Mount Airy’s part.
However, Cawley argued against that step, saying attendance is not a problem. Apart from council members, city staffers and the media, only a handful of citizens generally show up at the sessions scheduled on the first and third Thursdays each month.
Most of the nearly 90 seats in the audience are marked for non-use, with space left between those that are available.
Cawley said curtailing attendance would be in order if the room were not large enough to accommodate such social distancing.
The overriding tone of the discussion led by Cawley and subsequently agreed to by other commissioners was that most people are unaware of meeting attendance issues. And announcing a set number might discourage those who have some pressing matter they want to address with officials from coming.
On the other hand, citizens without such concerns probably should stay home, according to board comments, but can view the proceedings live and also email statements to be read during public forums.
