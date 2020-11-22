Holiday serving up garbage changes galore

November 22, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Thanksgiving Week in Mount Airy will be accompanied by a bounty of sanitation-related scheduling changes.

This includes no residential garbage collections on Thursday, the day of the holiday, when commercial garbage pickups also will be non-existent. No commercial service will occur on Friday, either.

The residential routes normally run on Thursdays will be serviced on Wednesday instead, on a curbside-only basis. Wednesday’s routes will operate under the normal schedule, curbside-only.

Friday’s residential route, however, is to be collected on Monday of next week.

Another change will involve Thursday’s and Friday’s industrial roll-off routes being run on Wednesday instead.

And no yard-waste collection is on tap for Monday of next week.

City offices are scheduled to be closed both Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.