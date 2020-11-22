Santa to Seniors carries on despite COVID

November 22, 2020
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The Grinch is being rivaled by the coronavirus in spoiling Christmas activities this year, but one annual tradition is still under way, although the format of the Be a Santa to a Senior campaign is altered due to COVID-19.

Now in its ninth year in Mount Airy, the gift program is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care here, which provides in-home services to senior citizens.

It works with local non-profit and community organizations to identify older area residents who might not receive presents this holiday season.

As a result, Christmas trees decorated with ornaments containing seniors’ first names have been placed at four businesses around town, including:

• Pages Books and Coffee at 192 N. Main St.;

• Belk in Mayberry Mall;

• Goin’ Postal at 707 W. Pine St.;

• The C.F. Jones dining establishment, 976 W. Pine St.

Holiday shoppers simply choose an ornament, buy one of the requested gifts and return it unwrapped to the business with the ornament attached.

The program will run through Dec. 1, with organizers hoping to collect 2,400 gifts.

In addition to the support of area businesses and non-profit entities, the Be a Santa to a Senior effort involves a partnership with Meals on Wheels, which has direct regular contact with seniors.

Need persists

Organizers seemed determined to maintain the yearly campaign, stronger than ever, even in the face of the pandemic.

“We still wanted to do it, but we wanted to do it in a safe way,” staffing coordinator Sharon Bledsoe of Home Instead Senior Care in Mount Airy said Friday.

This is reflected in adjustments of past practices, including one in which seniors have requested certain gifts for participants to provide.

The 2020 campaign involves what Bledsoe called a “generic” approach whereby only basic necessity items are being solicited, including lap blankets, body wash and other toiletry items such as toothbrush/toothpaste packages.

In addition to containers at the tree locations, Bledsoe said items can be brought to Home Instead Senior Care at 711 W. Independence Blvd.

After the collection, the mass of donations will be prepared for distribution to the identified seniors who might otherwise be overlooked, producing the added benefits of smiles and warmth from knowing someone cares.

“This year, everyone is going to get the same thing, and that is because of the COVID (restrictions),” Bledsoe explained.

Taking the generic route is expected to reduce the logistics involved and the risk of disease exposure while also allowing shoppers who might be financially strapped to buy less-costly products than under the previous request system.

Social-distancing and other precautions relating to COVID-19 also will be observed during the campaign to ensure the safe collection and delivery of items to persons in need, organizers say.

Hundreds targeted

In 2019, more than 400 local seniors received gifts, according to Bledsoe. “This year we’re aiming for close to 500,” she said, as a result of the format change avoiding costlier presents. “We can actually go farther with what we want to do.”

While the Be a Santa to a Senior program is continuing despite COVID-19, this also seems to be occurring because of the coronavirus.

“Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever,” local Home Instead office owner Van Lankford observed.

“We need the community’s help … to make sure seniors feel connected this year,” Lankford added in a statement.

“This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation.” Lankford says the Be a Santa to a Senior program brings “so much joy” to local recipients.

Nationwide, it has provided about 2.1 million gifts since the program’s creation in 2003, brightening the season for more than 750,000 deserving seniors with the help of 75,000-plus volunteers.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

