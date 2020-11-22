Surry County Most Wanted

November 21, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

Lang

Warrick

Nelson

Edwards

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Brittany Nicole Scales Gibbons, 27, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Douglas Edward Dumas, 33, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony manufacturing meth, felony possession of a meth precursor, and felony maintaining a drug dwelling.

• Crystal Gail Lang, 40, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony breaking and entering motor vehicles, two counts of larceny, drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, and driving while license revoked.

• Cory Lee Coleman, age 26, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of damage to property, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• David Wayne Warrick, 36, white male, wanted on a charge of felony possession of a Schedule I drug.

• Anthony Darrell Nelson, 52, white male, wanted for felony assault by strangulation, two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault on a female.

• David Michael Edwards, 45, white male, wanted for felony trafficking in meth, felony trafficking in amphetamines, felony maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, white male, wanted for felony trafficking in meth, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.