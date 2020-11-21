Judge ballot recount breaks even

November 21, 2020
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Elections has announced the results of a recount in one judicial race, and the accuracy was spot on.

Michella Huff, county elections director, said Friday night that members of the Board of elections, along with representatives from both political parties, had spent all day doing a recount in the race for the North Carolina Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

In this race with more than 5 million votes cast, Paul Newby edged Cheri Beasley by a mere 409 votes.

In a race that close, it is easy to see why people would want to ensure the ballot count was accurate.

In Surry County, Huff stated that after an 11-hour workday, there wasn’t a single vote added or subtracted with either candidate.

“Beginning at 8 a.m., bipartisan teams of 26 poll workers, the members of the Board of Elections and full-time staff began the recount of approximately 36,700-plus ballots from the Nov. 3, 2020, general election,” said Huff.

“Bipartisan teams worked until 7:30 p.m. tabulating all ballots at a rate of 4-6 seconds per ballot. The DS200 voting tabulating machines ran continuously for the entire 11 hours — allowing the workers a 30-minute lunch break,” she said.

To give the poll workers some breaks over the long day, bipartisan teams filled in at times, she noted.

The only thing the workers found all day long was that a single vote for Paul Newby was inserted into the wrong column. It was still counted, it just went into the wrong spot.

Huff said the ballot was tabulated into Mount Airy OneStop DS200 when it actually should have been counted as a supplemental absentee ballot.

Not surprisingly for Surry County this election, Newby, the Republican candidate, dominated Beasley with 72% of the vote, 26,148 to 9,849.

Alleghany County also reported no change in its recount with Newby getting 4,155 votes to Beasley’s 1,727.

Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties did not have their recount totals posted online as of Saturday evening.

“No additional races were read into election reporting software as the recount was only for the N.C. Chief Justice Supreme Court race,” Huff pointed out.

“I am very thankful for the dedication of the board and poll workers who once again stepped up and ensured a transparent and honest recount,” she said. “We appreciate the community observers from both parties that were with us the entire day as well.”

