Surry County Sheriff Reports

November 20, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Michael Joe Moxley, 42, of Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 18 for failure to appear in court the day before. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 28 court date.

• Tim Dale Sechrist, 66, of Tiffany Lane, Elkin, was served a criminal summons Aug. 18 charging him with larceny, dated July 17. He was given a Sept. 11 court date. He doesn’t return to court on this charge until March 1.

• Vicente Zapata Ramos, 49, of Mopar Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 18, charging him with breaking and entering, dated Aug. 3. He was given an Aug. 28 court date.

On Dec. 11 he faces the breaking and entering charge, as well as a charge of offensive failure to appear in court for his Aug. 28 date.

• Brittany Nicole Wright, 28, of Randy Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 19 for failure to appear in court Jan. 27. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 15 court date.

She was scheduled to be in court this past Tuesday on charges of driving while license revoked and lending/borrowing a license plate.

• Sherry Palmer Goins, 52, of Moravian Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Aug. 19 for failure to appear in court the day before. She was released on a $300 secured bond with an Oct. 13 court date.

On Dec. 12 she faces five driving-related charges.

• Patricia Vanhoy Bottoms, 56, of Mockingbird Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Aug. 19, charging her with assault and battery, dated May 3. She was given a Sept. 10 court date. She next will be in court on this charge Dec. 3.

• Zuleima Miramontes Rosales, 19, of Galax, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with causing serious injury while driving impaired. No bond amount was listed, but she was given a Sept. 1 court date.

On Dec. 22 she faces driving while impaired, impaired driving under the age of 21, speeding, failure to reduce speed, reckless driving with wanton disregard for safety, and the felony charge of causing serious injury by vehicle from DWI.

• Chad Wesley Fulp, 30, of Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 20 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Aug. 11 on an unspecified felony charge and Aug. 10 on a misdemeanor probation violation. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 8 court date in Danbury.

Fulp was caught driving drunk in January 2019 and was convicted on July 21 of this year. He was given a suspended sentence and “special probation,” according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

On Tuesday he faces a new charge of DWI, open container of alcohol, no car insurance, no registration, and failure to appear in court previously.

On Dec. 11 he faces six charges related to riding a motorcycle in Stokes County.

On Jan. 11 back in Surry he faces felony possession of stolen goods.

• Chad Sinnott Michael, 48, of Little Mountain Church Road, Ararat, was charged with larceny. The complainant was Louvanica Miller. He was released with a Sept. 11 court date.

• Michael Corey Carter, 43, of Austin Drive, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Aug. 20 charging him with cyberstalking and communicating threats, dated Aug. 3 and Aug. 13. The complainant is Steven Sawyers of Mount Airy. Carter was given an Aug. 28 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.