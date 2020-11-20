Rotary delivers Thanksgiving

November 20, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Group provides food to 300 families

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Among those helping to pack the Thanksgiving meals were members of the East Surry High School Interact Club. Here, Ripley Cottrell has a little fun with a photographer while helping the Mount Airy Rotary Club.

<p>Marlie Easter prepares to pack some food in one of the boxes.</p>

<p>Lauren Knopf glances at the camera while working to pack meals with the Mount Airy Rotary Club. </p>

Although Thanksgiving isn’t until next Thursday, members of the Mount Airy Rotary Club got a head start on the festivities by delivering food to low income housing residents on Tuesday night.

Initiated as part of what the group calls its RUSH, or Rotarians United to Stop Hunger program, the Thanksgiving effort is in its second year and Rotary members are hopeful that it will become an annual event.

Focused on the Mount Airy Housing Authority, 300 boxes of food were delivered by 16 volunteers Tuesday, each containing a chicken breast, gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, a sweet potato or pumpkin pie, and a 2 liter Sierra Mist. Packing the boxes took about two hours according to organizer Lenise Lynch. The same operation the previous year only took 45 minutes, a difference that can also be attributed to COVID-19.

“We were only allowed to have 10 volunteers in the packing area, it was a little bit more challenging but we still had a successful packing event,” Lynch said.

A longer packing time is insignificant compared to the nationwide effect the virus has had on the economy. Those organizing the Thanksgiving delivery seek to make things a little easier for those who have been affected and otherwise wouldn’t be able to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“It is more urgent than ever this year because of the fact that there are several families that are still out of work and can’t find work, or don’t want to go to work because they are afraid of getting sick or bringing the virus back home to their family members. We wanted to make sure that everyone had a meal this Thanksgiving, especially because many families are not able to get together like they normally would,” Lynch said.

The pandemic has made fundraising difficult for the Rotary Club, but helpful donations from local businesses such as Carport Central, Galaxy Food Center, Nester Hosiery, and South Data ensured that there would be no trouble running the Thanksgiving effort this year.

”Mount Airy has a great community that will help out when there is a need. We are definitely stronger together and that will help us get through this pandemic,” Lynch said.

Founded in 1949, the Mount Airy Rotary Club is a nonprofit organization of business and professional leaders who are willing to help out in the community. Anyone who is willing to make a difference in the community can join. The club routinely partners with charitable organizations such as the Shepherd’s House and Salvation Army. Donations can be made at https://mtairyrotary.org/donate/.