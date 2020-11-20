Late singer lives on in new mural

Melva Houston died in May, but in a sense she still lives on through a recently completed — and extremely lifelike — mural of the beloved local singer which graces a wall in downtown Mount Airy.
“Breathtaking” was among the words Traci Haynes George used to describe her first reaction upon the seeing the finished product, as a member of a committee pursuing plans for the area involved, known as “Melva’s Alley.”
“That’s something like you see in Manhattan,” George added Thursday. “And it’s here in Mayberry.”
Plans for Melva’s Alley — and its mural centerpiece — arose in conjunction with the designation of an entertainment district along nearby Market Street downtown. It has become an outdoors venue for live music, dining, beer and wine and arts displays during weekends in recent months.
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved on Aug. 6 an effort led by the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. to convert a small vehicular alleyway beside Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street into a permanent pedestrian area honoring Houston.
She lost a long battle with lung cancer on May 14 at age 70, leaving behind a body of work as an internationally known entertainer who had performed with such musical giants as Isaac Hayes.
Though the veteran vocalist hailed from Memphis, Tennessee, she had adopted Mount Airy as her home, living here for more than 40 years and being the force behind a free community Thanksgiving meal from 1996 to 2014.
When the alleyway project was launched, it was described by Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the downtown group as a way to honor Houston’s legacy and “be a place that inspires community and creativity, just as Melva did.”
This has involved seeking funding from the public for the project, which in addition to the mural are features still to be added.
These include lighting to help accentuate the artwork and surrounding area, seating, plantings and a small granite performance stage (similar to Canteen Alley, located elsewhere downtown).
Also eyed are a neon “Melva’s Alley” sign, a decorative gate in back and wall cleanup/painting for the other side of the alleyway, all part of what Morrison says will provide a pocket performance venue in Houston’s memory.
Artist praised
The work on the mural component recently completed is drawing rave reviews from passersby and project organizers.
“It is truly so beautiful,” the Main Street coordinator commented regarding the creation by an artist known only as “Jeks,” who is based in Greensboro.
Morrison considers him “phenomenal” at graffiti and photo realism, the form incorporated in the Melva mural, despite being self-taught with only three years of experience in photo-realism portraiture.
“I am still picking my jaw up off the floor from watching Jeks knock out this beautiful mural of Melva Houston in less than a week.”
Haynes said Thursday she also monitored the progress of the image, seeing it take shape over the course of about seven days as Jeks spray-painted it by hand, calling the outcome “remarkable.”
“Jeks has amazing talent to capture the essence of Melva in such a beautiful way,” Morrison mentioned in assessing his ability.
“This project honors her so well,” she continued. “Melva’s Alley will breathe new music and life into our community — it will be a performance space continuing her musical legacy. Melva will be a symbol of beauty for the next generation in Mount Airy.”
Morrison says it has been an honor to be a part of the effort alongside family members and friends of Houston who are on the alleyway committee.
In addition to Traci Haynes George, they include Micol Clark, Donna Jackson, Kini Snow, Jackie Haynes, Mary Boyles, Andi Schnuck, Ann Vaughn, Polly Long and Teresa Levia.
Fundraising continues
Meanwhile, funds are still being sought for the full alleyway project toward a $30,000 goal that was announced in August.
Morrison reported earlier this week that private donations total $17,096 so far, including $1,480 recently received.
In addition to private funding, Mount Airy Downtown Inc. has contributed $2,000 from a Facade Grant Program of that organization and $2,000 from its Mural Grant Program to support the Melva Houston project.
Both of those programs are funded by Municipal Service District revenues, which come from a special tax paid by property owners in the central business district in addition to regular city taxes. The MSD money goes toward projects for the common good downtown.
The Main Street coordinator noted this week that organizers hope another $10,520 can be generated to put the campaign over the top and complete the project.
Contributions can be made for the Melva’s Alley project through the Gofundme website at https://gf.me/u/yrv7q9 or sent in the form of a check with “Melva’s Alley” or “Melva Houston” in the subject line to Mount Airy Downtown Inc., P.O. Box 6309, Mount Airy, NC, 27030.
Morrison is grateful to those giving so far, pointing out that a small-scale effort largely has been involved with many donations in the $5 to $20 range, with no sum too tiny.
“I think it is safe to say that 200 to 300 different people have donated to this project — it is truly a community-supported grassroots effort.”
Morrison says special thanks are due to Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, Horizon Equipment Rentals and Cooke Rentals for contributing to the project and various musicians who’ve donated their time and talents to help raise funds for Melva’s Alley.
“Mount Airy Downtown Inc. is proud to partner with all of you to make this amazing project happen.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.