Surry County Sheriff Reports

November 19, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Samantha Nicole Chattin, 23, of Melton Road, Elkin, was served a criminal summons Aug. 5, charging her with assault, dated the day before. Richard Edwards of Dobson was the complainant.

On July 1, Edwards was served a criminal summons, charging him with child abuse, dated June 22, with Chattin as the complainant against him.

This time, Chattin was given a Sept. 4 court date.

• Matthew Michael Gatchel, 38, of Grace Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant for the Mount Airy Police Department Aug. 6, charging him with felony identity theft, dated Dec. 20. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 17 court date.

On Sept. 10 he was jailed by the Mount Airy Police Department on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon after being encountered on Sept. 10 at Northern Regional Hospital by officers who served outstanding warrants on Gatchel which had been filed the day before.

The case involves a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and holster owned by Kenneth Harper Dittrich III, a North South Street resident. Gatchel was held in the Surry County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court on Oct. 22.

Gatchel became a convicted felon in 2010 when he was found guilty of five counts of selling/delivering a Schedule II drug and driving while impaired.

On Jan. 4 in Superior Court, Gatchel faces charges including six counts of receipt of goods/services fraud and 10 counts of financial card fraud. On Jan. 25 he faces the two weapons charges from September.

• Wesley Galasetti Simmons, 31, of Jacks Trail, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Aug. 6 for failure to appear in court June 30. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.

Simmons was expected to be in court Friday to face 12 driving-related charges, including three counts of driving while license revoked. Then on Dec. 4 comes a charge of driving while impaired and a possible 30-day extended revocation of his license.

On Dec. 10 comes a long line of charges including felony possession of a Schedule II drug, carrying a concealed firearm, assaulting an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree trespassing, and two driving-related charges.

Seven more driving charges come on Dec. 18.

On Jan. 7 the charges include possession of a Schedule VI drug (usually marijuana), drug paraphernalia, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, and four driving charges.

On Jan. 11 in Superior Court Simmons faces felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and transporting a weapon of mass destruction.

• Corey Dean Bryant, 32, of Simpson Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 6 for Catawba County, charging him with larceny, dated July 30. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Sept. 25.

• Eric Renardo Simmons, 30, of Starlite Road, Mount Airy, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with assault on a female against Jennifer Evans of Mount Airy. He was placed under a temporary hold with no bond and an Aug. 29 court date.

• David Leon Allen, 47, of Frosty Trail, Mount Airy, was served warrants Aug. 17 charging him with felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $1,000 secured bond with an Oct. 28 court date. He next has a court date for these charges on Dec. 22.

On Jan. 11 he faces charges of felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of both drug and marijuana paraphernalia, and driving left of center.

• Amanda Dawn Hodges, 29, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 17 for failure to appear in court Aug. 5. She was given a $3,500 secured bond with a Sept. 2 court date.

She was scheduled to have been in court Wednesday on a charge of felony larceny of a firearm.

• Kristi Christiva Lowe, 30, of Capital Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 17 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of aiding and abetting larceny. She also was served an order for failure to pay court costs/fines, dated July 23. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.

She next has a court date for these charges Jan. 11.

• Howard Thomas Nelson, 27, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 17 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Aug. 3. He was released on a $500 secured bond with a Sept. 28 court date in Danbury.

On Dec. 2 and 4, he has a combined eight driving-related charges and one count of resisting an officer.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.