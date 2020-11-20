Police reports

• The Cumbia Mix nightclub on West Pine Street was the scene of a break-in and larceny discovered Monday, which involved forcible entry through a door and the theft of property valued at $1,470, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

This included two Troy pressure washers, a heater, a drill bit set, five automotive batteries and a separately listed battery identified as recovered along with the heater. No explanation for the two recovered items was provided in police records.

• Johoani Enrique Perea, 28, of 1031 S. Main St., was charged Monday with larceny, possession of stolen goods and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer stemming from an incident at Walmart.

After allegedly stealing dog food, a dog toy, a tool set, car-cleaning items and dog pads with a total value of $96, which were recovered, Perea provided officers with a false name, arrest records say. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 14.

• A black Apple iPhone 7 cell phone valued at $60 was stolen from a table at the AT&T store on Rockford Street on Nov. 9. It was taken by an unknown suspect after being left unsecured.

• Ronald Wayne Puckett Jr., 40, of 162 Sherman Trail, and Jimmy Dee Snow, 51, of 266 New Crosswinds Drive, were arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 6 during a suspicious-vehicle investigation on Durham Street.

Both men additionally are accused of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (listed as pills), with Snow also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, identified as a glass smoking device. Snow was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond and Puckett, $2,000 secured, with the case scheduled for Monday’s session of District Court.

• A scam was reported on Nov. 1, which involved Karen Ann Whitt of Lovill Street sending an unspecified sum of money to a male suspect in late October. The crime was undergoing further investigation at last report.