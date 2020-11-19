White Plains builds leadership through clubs

Carson Meadows and Lexi Hedenschoug, first graders, are testing straw airplanes they made during STEM Club. Shep Draughn is watching his classmates.

<p>Here is a kindergarten student’s art project after gathering leaves and sticks from outside.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Leelan Slate, kindergarten student, is designing art with leaves and sticks. His class chose gardening club and gathered leaves and sticks outside of the school. Then, they made an art project.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Lindsey Slate, second grader, has completed her Dirt Cup (chocolate pudding with gummy warms) during Cooking Club.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

White Plains Elementary School implemented the Leaders for Life monthly club days last school year. This year, students continue to participate in these club activities. Students are learning to lead self, helping to lead others.

”Our leaders for life clubs provide students a variety of choices and a chance to find new interests,” the school said in a release about the program. “Once a month classes vote on which club they would like to participate in. Clubs include cooking club, STEM club, sports club, gaming club, art club, gardening club, dance club, writing club and brain teaser club.”