Downtown Christmas market set

Two markets slated for Nov. 21, Dec. 5

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

An assortment of handmade and holiday items will again be offered on Depot Street and in the Pilot Mountain Town Hall parking lot on Saturday and again on Dec. 5 during a pair of outdoor Christmas markets. Here, vendors and patrons are seen interacting during a past Depot Street Christmas event.

File photo

The Christmas shopping season will be welcomed to downtown Pilot Mountain this Saturday and again on Dec. 5 with a pair of day-long street festivals dubbed “The Pilot Mountain Christmas Market.”

Vendors will set up on Depot Street and in the Town Hall parking lot. Some 40 vendors are expected at each event, including returning and new vendors at the second event. Hours for the market will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each Saturday.

“There’ll be a few direct sales vendors,” primary organizer Christy Craig said, “but by far the most will be offering their own hand-crafted goods.”

Craig described the purpose of the days as an effort to bring shoppers downtown for the critical holiday shopping season, helping to boost sales by letting visitors see what the town has to offer. She noted that several stores are planning to offer specials for the day.

She said vendors have been excited and eager to take part and public response has been positive.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this,” said Grace Jessup of Jessup Ranch Soaps. Jessup will have her variety of goat’s milk soaps on hand for Saturday’s event. Soap is made from the milk of goats on the Jessup Farm, which are milked by hand before the soap is made in small batches.

Jessup will have an array of scents on hand, including fall and Christmas scents.

“The markets we had planned to take part in this year have been closed,” she said. “We’ve been able to continue the business online but we miss this aspect, being able to meet people and see them get excited about our soaps. It’s been a hard year for everyone and it’s important that we support our small businesses.”

“People are ready to get outside in a safe environment,” Craig noted, “and our vendors are extremely happy to have the opportunity to take part in a live show. They should all be well-stocked and ready for shoppers.”

Craig did point out that the number of vendors was intentionally limited to allow more room for spacing and social distancing. She added that all attendees are “highly encouraged” to wear a mask.

Christmas music should be in the air during the December event and stores will be decorated as part of that evening’s Christmas celebration.

“This is a chance for attendees to enjoy the Christmas season while supporting local businesses,” Craig said.