Soap shop opens in Pilot Mountain

November 18, 2020 John Peters II Business, Community, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

A new Pilot Mountain business, Indulge Soapery, located at 104 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, was recognized with a morning ribbon cutting on Nov 11. Pictured are, from left, Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Collins, Indulge Soapery owner Julie Henne, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham and Julie Henne’s mother and business associate Joni Handley.

The Pilot Mountain Business Council hosted a morning ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 11 for one of the town’s newest ventures, Indulge Soapery. The business is located at 104 West Main Street.

The ribbon cutting continues a busy fall season of new openings in the Pilot Mountain business community.

“It’s always exciting to meet the wonderful people making investments in our community,” noted Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham, who manned the scissors for the ribbon cutting event.

Indulge Soapery is owned by Julie Henne and has been open for just over two weeks. The business features a wide variety of handmade soaps as well as bath products for the entire family.

For about six years prior to the opening, Henne had operated the business from her home. She maintained a small shop in the downstairs of her home and carried her soaps to vendor events.

“When I had an opportunity to expand onto Main Street, I jumped at it. For years I’ve thought that Pilot Mountain has so much potential. Now, I see the little shops and boutiques that are opening up and I’m excited to be a part of that growth,” she said.

After growing up in Pilot Mountain, Henne had moved to Charlotte. She returned to Pilot Mountain about eight years ago and now lives in the town with her husband, Nick, and her son, Landon.

When Landon was a baby, his mother recalls, it was his problem with the skin condition Eczema that spurred her to begin exploring soap making. She soon found success and now caters to quite a few customers with skin conditions. She also found that she enjoyed making something that helped others as well as making people happy.

“It can be time-consuming,” she said, “but I love it. I enjoy meeting new people and I love being able to make something they enjoy.”

The venture now involves her husband, who specializes in making the popular “bath bombs,” and her son, who help label the finished products.

At her new store, she is helped by her mother, Joni Handley. In addition to helping set up the shop, Handley is now a vital part of its day-to-day operations.

“It’s a family effort,” Henne said, “and for us, it’s family time together.”