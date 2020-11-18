Board at odds over jail project

Chairman Larry Johnson, right, asks questions of financial consultants Andrew and Doug Carter during Monday night’s meeting, while Commissioner Mark Marion looks on. Jeff Linville | The News This chart shows the county’s current debts, when they expire and when future projects could be reasonably taken on. Commissioner Bill Goins is shown in the foreground.

DOBSON — Just like last month, the Surry County Board of Commissioners was divided on moving forward with planning for a new jail and an Elkin gym project.

A month ago, Jason Hopkins, a project manager with Moseley Architects, described the jail’s revised plans, which have changed in scope a few times.

The facility would offer 360 inmate beds, with room for expansion to 450 beds. The core services (such as the kitchen, laundry and medical center) would be big enough to handle up to 500 inmates.

Other details included secure outdoor recreation areas, an intake/booking area, public lobby, video visitation area, administrative offices and employee locker rooms. There is also a completely separate area designated for the E-911 central office and emergency operations center.

Because the jail must have its own electricity source in case of any grid power outage, it makes sense to put emergency operations in the same area to make use of that emergency power, county officials explained last month.

The prisoner capacity for this jail has increased since it was first discussed a few years ago. That and the addition of the emergency operations sector have pushed the price tag for this project from an estimated $25 million at one time to $39 million last month.

With Elkin City Schools seeking $12 million for its gymnasium project, that puts the figure discussed for possible borrowing around $51 million.

At the end of his presentation, Hopkins was looking for approval from the board to move to the next phase, which would be preparing documents to put the jail project out for bid.

That’s when Commissioners Van Tucker and Eddie Harris voiced their resistance.

Tucker said he wouldn’t be in favor of voting on any plan to move forward without checking with the county’s financial advisors: Doug and Andrew Carter, of DEC Consultants.

Chairman Larry Johnson and Commissioners Mark Marion and Bill Goins outvoted Tucker and Harris 3-2 in favor of moving forward with preparing bid documents.

Since that meeting, the Carters did travel to Dobson to speak to the county finance committee. Then they returned Monday night to speak to the board.

Hopkins said last month that the bid documents could be ready in mid-January. The county could advertise for bids in March and receive them in April. The county could start a bond issuance to borrow the money to pay for this. Then site work could start in May or June after the rainy days of early spring are past. The project would be completed around December 2022.

Andrew Carter said Monday night that the soonest the county should be starting a bond issuance is July.

In May Andrew and his father explained that the county is currently paying down debt on the school projects for Franklin, Dobson and Mountain Park elementary schools as well as the historic courthouse and government service center projects before those.

Borrowing money before July would slow down when future school needs can be addressed.

Andrew Carter said that if the county does the jail and Elkin gym project after July, then the next project would have to wait another four years, to 2025. Another project after that would be pushed out to 2031.

Carter said the future projects were based on a round figure of $20 million each.

The county board previously has heard from school consultant Bill Powell on the need for renovation/reconstruction at the aging high schools in the county system. North Surry, East Surry and Surry Central were all built six decades ago.

After speaking with the finance committee, Andrew Carter said DEC had crunched some new numbers based on what would happen if the jail and/or gym project were to come in under the $51.2 million figure mentioned at last month’s county meeting.

If the total came down $2 million to $49.2 million, then the next project could be moved up from 2025 to 2024. The third phase would still be in 2031.

If the total came down $5 million to $46.2 million, then the school renovation project could move from 2025 to 2023. And the next one could move from 2031 to 2030.

When these models were created, DEC chose to use conservative numbers, explained Andrew Carter. It was based on getting interest rates on the bonds of 3.5%, but right now he is seeing as low as 2% interest. And the models used conservative figures on county tax revenue collections. Surry has always collected property tax at a high rate, but Andrew used a slightly lower percentage.

Therefore, the county should come out even better than these numbers, he said. The county is in good financial strength and can afford the jail and gym projects; it’s just a matter of how far out the other work gets pushed.

The $51.2 million would be the maximum figure, said Chairman Johnson.

At the meeting last month, Commissioner Eddie Harris asked architect Frank Williams about doing the Elkin gym project in phases, even doing two-thirds of the new building and waiting a few years to put the top floor on.

Williams said that wouldn’t really save much money in the long run because the partial building would have to have a fully functional roof, then that roof would have to be torn off and the new top level would be added.

This month Harris asked if the jail and gym projects could be split up into different years to ease the burden at one time.

No, there are too many fees that would be repeated, Andrew Carter said. There would be two sets of bond fees, twice the legal fees; the Local Government Commission charges a fee to look over everything. The county won’t save any money splitting the projects up.

Tucker said he might be looking to build a shop on his property or buy a tractor. Because of the cost he might not try to do both at the same time.

Tucker said he would like to see the two projects stand up on their own merit. Then the citizens could come out during a public forum and speak up on one or the other.

He asked the Carters if they had an idea how much costs it would add to split up the two projects into different bond issuances.

Doug Carter said the county could be looking at $150,000 in extra costs.

There is also the risk of interest rates moving back up. Andrew Carter said that there is really only one direction they can go with a number so low right now.

The lower interest rates doesn’t help the county’s ability to pay the bonds back, said Tucker. When all this COVID talk started in February, he had hoped that by this point the pandemic would be in the rearview mirror, and instead it is probably at the worst point yet.

Harris gave a vague comment about monies that the county could be missing out on if the board moves too quickly. He referred to “some outside funding opportunities that I’m not going to go into here” that could allow the county to do more in the Elkin project that the commissioners had anticipated.

“If you go ahead and drop the hammer on both of these at the same time, that opportunity is gone forever because you’re locked in to doing the ADA component,” he said.

Harris was referring to how the gym project has two key parts: #1, building a second gym because the high school and middle school are sharing one building; #2, upgrading the existing gym and making it compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Harris fears that if the board tries to reduce the total bond issuance below $51.2 million, it could come at the loss of getting the new gym built. And then it’s “maybe 20, 30, 40 years before a second gym could materialize.”

There is no deadline for making a decision on the new gym, he noted, so he doesn’t want the board to rush to make a decision that could jeopardize it.

Johnson said he is ready to get the board together in three weeks for the next meeting and make a decision on bond amount for the jail/gym issuance. Both projects are necessary and have been pushed off for years, and he wants to do the right thing. The commissioners have been looking at the numbers for a while.

Tucker said, “Yes, I want to do the right thing, too, Mr. Chairman. I’m just not sure the right thing is to do it and do it now.” There is no drop-dead schedule on the jail for three weeks from now. The board could take it up in January or even wait until the day-long annual retreat in February.

The county’s numbers are pretty darned impressive so far into the pandemic, but there is no way to know what might happen over this winter or moving forward, said Tucker. Even if there were no pandemic, he would be cautious at borrowing $50 million.

This is a good time to borrow, but that doesn’t mean that interest rates should run your decisions, Doug Carter said. Admitting he isn’t as close to the construction side, he said it might not matter if this is a good time to build a house if you can’t afford the lumber.

Johnson said he wants to see this work continue.

“We won’t be making any decisions on financing and debt issuances as long as I’m chairman — because I won’t be chairman next year. I’ll decline if I’m asked.”

Harris said, “I have always tried to be fair to all three school systems. … I just think we can do better for Elkin. I do think that a second gym is achievable, and I think this falls short of what I could support.“

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.