Extension plans apple tree webinar Thursday

November 17, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

This stack of gala apples is on display at Virginia-Carolina Produce & Plants near the state line in Cana, Virginia. Learn about growing apples at home with a webinar this Thursday evening.

Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — Ever been curious about planting a couple of apple trees at home?

The Surry County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a free webinar Thursday evening that will explain some of the helpful details when considering this type of tree.

Joanna Radford, extension agent, commercial and consumer horticulture, said that the web session “Growing Apple Trees in Your Backyard” will last from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

“We will have local apple expert Jason Bowen of Horne Creek Farm with us and will be sharing tips for growing apples successfully,” said Radford. “Jason is knowledgeable in heirloom apples and will share varietal information as well.”

Many folks only know a handful of apple varieties like Granny Smith, golden delicious, red delicious, gala, said Radford. But there are so many more types out there. Some are more old-timey, heirloom apples that are sometimes hard to find nowadays.

The webinar will cover some of these types, how grafting can be done to introduce new species to a tree, where different varieties can be found in the region, she said.

There will also be information on maintaining the health of the trees such as fertilizing, looking out for diseases that can affect trees, and pest management.

Registration for the webinar can be found at https://bit.ly/3f5OAac. Once registered, folks will receive an invitation link for the Zoom service.

For those unable to take part in the live event, the Extension office says people can still register and then use a link to watch the recorded session later.