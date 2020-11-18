Surry County Sheriff Reports

November 17, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Curtis Lee Berrier, 47, of Druid Drive, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Aug. 3, charging him with larceny and communicating threats, dated June 30. The complainant is Shayna Johnson of Mount Airy. He was given an Aug. 28 court date.

Berrier spent three months in prison from December 2005 to February 2006 for breaking and entering, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight counts of passing worthless checks.

He first received probation and a suspended sentence, but after a probation violation, the sentence was activated, according to the N.C. Division of Public Safety.

• Greyson Dewayne Young, 30, of Gwyn Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 4, charging him with larceny, dated that day. He was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond with a Sept. 2 court date.

• Wayne Emory White, 70, of Twin Oaks Road, Elkin, was charged Aug. 4 with assault on a female. The victim was listed as Lacey Mullins of State Road. White was not confined, but was given a Sept. 4 court date.

• Kenneth Dean Hamm, 57, of Pinyon Way, Dobson, was served criminal summonses Aug. 4 charging him with three driving-related offenses (including having an open container of alcohol), dated Aug. 2. He was given a Nov. 24 court date.

In 2013 he was convicted of DWI Level 2 and driving while license revoked. In 2000 he was convicted of DWI Level 3 and driving while license revoked.

In 1992 he was convicted of DWI. After a probation violation he spent nine months in prison.

And in 1990 he had his driver’s license permanently revoked because of violations up to that point and spent three weeks in jail.

• Alexus Noelle Boles, 19, of Salem Wood Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 4 for failure to appear in court July 28. She was given a $200 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.

• Travis William Barker, 35, of Barker Hollow Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Aug. 4 for failure to appear in court July 13. He was released on a $3,000 secured bond with a Sept. 21 court date.

In 2019 he spent six and a half months in prison for a felony probation violation.

In February 2017 he was convicted of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, trespassing and assault. He received a suspended sentence and probation.

After a probation violation the first time, he spent three months in prison, getting out February 2018.

From May to October 2018 he was back inside for another probation/parole violation. Then came the third violation in January 2019.

• Jacob Allan Kyles, 32, of Plantation Drive, King, was stopped by the N.C. Highway Patrol and charged Aug. 4 with felony habitual driving while impaired. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with an Aug. 10 court date.

He was convicted of DWI in November 2017 and May 2016. After a probation violation, he spent two and a half months in jail earlier this year, getting out April 30.

The violation was getting caught for felony larceny and felony obtaining property by false pretense, for which he was convicted June 23. He received three years of probation.

He also had October 2019 convictions for larceny, possession of stolen goods, and resisting an officer. He received probation, house arrest and probation.

• Joshua Jeffrey Blackburn, 34, of Minnow Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 5 for failure to appear in court July 31 on a charge of violating his probation. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date.

In May 2018 he was convicted of larceny and resisting an officer. He was given probation and credit for time served in the county jail.

In November 2018 he was convicted of possession of a Schedule IV drug and given probation. In June 2019 he was convicted of driving while license revoked and no vehicle registration. He again received probation.

• Brandee Rachelle Bledsoe, 37, of Highland Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 5 for failure to appear in court July 27. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 17 court date.

In 2016 she was convicted of felony sell/deliver a Schedule III drug. After a probation violation, she spent eight months in prison.

That violation was getting caught for larceny and injury to real property, which were included in the sentence where she spent eight months behind bars, getting out on Christmas Eve 2018.

In February 2019 she was convicted of a post-release violation and went back in for another six months.

• Beverly Bryant Blevins, 57, of Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 5 for failure to appear in court July 29. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.

