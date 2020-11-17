New COVID tracking system unveiled

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday unveiled what officials are calling a COVID-19 County Alert System.
The system is a color-coded map of North Carolina, showing each county shaded with either yellow, orange or red. Yellow shows “significant” community spread of the virus, orange shows “substantial” and red shows “critical” spread.
Along with the ratings, there are specific suggested actions for residents of those counties, based upon the ratings. The map will be updated every four weeks.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue rising across the state and nation, with daily records of new cases, deaths and active cases becoming common.
The first map, released Tuesday afternoon, shows Surry County shaded orange, indicating substantial community spread, although it wasn’t immediately clear if the new system would have any direct affect on businesses and individuals locally.
According to information released by the governor’s office, the ratings are pieced together using a combination of metrics, including new cases per 100,000 of population over a recent 14-day period; the percent of tests that are positive during that 14-day period; and a hospital impact score that combines “COVID-19 related visits to the emergency department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.” The first map, released Tuesday, was based upon statistics compiled Nov. 1-Nov. 14.
Wilkes County is the only neighboring county that is in the critical category, where the North Carolina Health and Human Services website shows 407 new cases over the previous 14 days, or 595 new cases per 100,000 population. Surry County, by comparison, has experienced 364 new cases during that same period, at the rate of 507 new cases per 100,000. Alleghany, Stokes, Yadkin, and even Forsyth counties were all lower when measured in cases per 100,000, with those counties varying between 332 and 483.
“This system will help give local leaders another tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow viral spread,” said the governor’s website.
It wasn’t immediately clear what steps local leaders might take armed with this new rating.
“We have a meeting Thursday evening, and I intend on talking with the board,” said city Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Niland. “I plan on talking about what they might want to do going forward.”
He also indicated he planned on talking with Surry County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Johnson prior to that to see what the county might consider. “To see if there aren’t ways we can cooperate and come up with something so we’re all on the same page.”
Niland said he wasn’t necessarily talking about mask-wearing regulations, or orders that would affect local businesses.
“From what I’ve seen, the mask-wearing has been pretty well adhered to; our stores are doing a good job posting those requirements and asking people to follow them.”
He said he’d more likely want to address the size of meetings area residents attend — acknowledging that local government meetings are probably among the largest gatherings taking place on a regular basis now.
“My idea is we should get in front of this as quickly as we can, it sounds like it’s getting pretty rough,” the city official said of the worsening pandemic.
Attempts to reach Johnson, with the county, for comment were not immediately successful.
Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, said she hopes the new system will spur people to be more cautious.
“The measures being assessed in the new COVID-19 County Alert system bring to the forefront the fact that Surry County has substantial community transmission, which can in turn have significant impact on our local hospitals,” she said. “Surry County Health and Nutrition Center strongly recommends that Surry County citizens take action to protect themselves and their loved ones as we progress through this pandemic together.
Tuesday’s unveiling of the statewide alert system comes about a week after Cooper clamped down on indoor gatherings, putting the limit back down to 10 for many such events.
The move also comes a week after the governor’s office issued a statement asking Tar Heel residents to be more cautious regarding behavior that puts individuals at higher risk for the virus. In that statement, released Nov. 12, the governor noted that not only had the number of new infections spiked dramatically across the state, but that the nature of the spread had changed.
Unlike the early weeks of the pandemic, he said that nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compares to urban areas: deaths had increased significantly in rural counties and account for the majority of state deaths now; the majority of rural cases are occurring among those age 49 and younger, and the increase is being driven by community spread, not congregate living settings such as nursing homes or jails.
“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”
“It’s going to take all of us working together to avoid tightening restrictions like so many states are now doing,” said Mandy Cohen, Department of Health and Human Services secretary. “The COVID-19 County Alert System gives North Carolinians an easy way to see how their county is doing and know what they can do protect their family and neighbors and slow the spread of this virus.”