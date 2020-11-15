Operation Christmas Child gearing up

Involves filling shoeboxes with toys, other items

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Small boxes containing toys such as stuffed animals, dolls and balls; school supplies; and more can bring big thrills to children without such items.

The coronavirus hasn’t diminished the need, nor desire, to help children dealing with despair have a happier Christmas, which an annual campaign is addressing again this year locally.

Known as Operation Christmas Child, based at Bannertown Baptist Church, it involves filling shoeboxes with a variety of materials longtime campaign coordinator Sarah Simpson says can be chosen with one goal in mind: whatever warms a kid’s heart.

This can be small toys: dolls, stuffed animals, balls, yo-yos and more; pencils, crayons, writing pads and other school supplies; personal items such as toothbrushes or combs; clothing including socks and caps; or miscellaneous implements such as sunglasses and flashlights.

“Many of them never had anything of their own,” Simpson said of the eventual recipients of the broad array of items collected, who live in both the U.S. and other countries.

The shoebox campaign targets kids ages 2 to 14, broken down into three segments: 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14.

While Bannertown Baptist Church is the focal point of the effort — where filled boxes will be collected beginning this Monday and continuing through Nov. 23 — members of other local congregations and organizations also participate, Simpson said.

“Some will bring 400 boxes,” said the coordinator, who has been involved with the Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign for “I’m going to say close to 20 years.” Simpson’s husband Ronnie also was a big part of the outreach effort until his death in May 2018.

“The most we ever got is about 5,000,” she said of the total box count.

Families or individuals also are urged to donate.

Specially decorated shoeboxes are available from the church, while some contributors will use regular shoeboxes or small plastic storage containers to put items in, Simpson said. They can call her for boxes at 336-789-2505, said the coordinator, who also would like to hear from volunteers willing to assist with the effort.

Collection schedule

Filled boxes can be brought to Bannertown Baptist Church, located at 1834 Westfield Road, beginning Monday and continuing for the next seven days after that, with COVID-related safeguards to be in place there.

Boxes can be taken to the office/fellowship hall part of the church Monday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and next Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

On Nov. 23, the collection hours will be 8 to 10 a.m.

Members of Bannertown Baptist and other available volunteers are to be on hand to receive the boxes.

Big trucks have been needed for hauling the stockpile out of town, where the donations are processed for distribution to various target locations.

“We usually go down every year to Charlotte to help sort the boxes,” Simpson said, with that effort taking place in 2019 at a former Walmart location.

The small containers are put into large boxes, with some shipped overseas and others to low-income areas of this country.

Simpson says those might include South Dakota, West Virginia, the Louisiana bayou country or places where disasters have occurred.

“I think a lot of people are hurting because of the pandemic.”

