Shepherd’s House receives $100,000 grant

November 15, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Work continues on at the site of the new Shepherd’s House facility, where ground has been cleared for the building.

<p>Shepherd’s House Executive Director Mary Boyles during the October groundbreaking ceremony for the new Shepherd’s House homeless facility. Last week, Blue Cross NC gave the organization $100,000 toward its $1.5 million building program. Also pictured are then-Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, seated left, and John Springthorpe III.</p> <p>Tom Joyce | Mount Airy News</p>

DURHAM – The Shepherd’s House in Mount Airy recently learned it will receive $100,000 from Blue Cross NC as part of the homeless shelter’s capital campaign to build a new 12-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom facility.

Groundbreaking on the facility was held in October, though the agency is still in the midst of raising the estimated $1.5 million to build the new shelter. Once completed, The Shepherd’s House will expand its capacity from serving 18 people per night to as many as 48.

Out of Mount Airy’s total population of 10,208, 26% are living in poverty, according to information released by Blue Cross when announcing the grant.

“We are beyond grateful for this investment from Blue Cross NC,” said Mary Boyles, executive director of The Shepherd’s House. “One of the most important lessons we as an organization have learned throughout this journey is that partnerships are priceless, especially for nonprofits. This partnership will assist us in furthering our mission of restoring hope and rebuilding lives for all that enter our doors of hope.”

As the only homeless shelter in Mount Airy, The Shepherd’s House provides emergency shelter and supportive resources to individuals and families in Surry County and the surrounding region to achieve self-sufficiency. “Last year, 86% of its clients graduated into safe, affordable housing with jobs,” Blue Cross said in a written statement regarding the grant.

In October, during the facility’s groundbreaking ceremony, The Shepherd’s House board member Mike Bowman said the expansion was needed because the shelter has been turning away “hundreds and women and children per year.”

The present facility will be renovated into transitional housing for Shepherd’s House clients who are graduating from its homeless program into regular jobs and affordable housing options.

The grant by Blue Cross NC was one of two announced last week. The second is a $150,000 gift to Homeward Bound, of Asheville, and is targeted to assist 100 individuals in obtaining documents such as background checks, application fees and birth certificates needed to apply for housing. It will also help aid in the prevention and end of homelessness for 40 people by covering fees such as security and utility deposits and rent and utility arrears needed to obtain housing or keep from losing housing.