City fire training heats up

The weight of the protective gear and breathing apparatus can quickly wear a firefighter down, especially with the heat of a blaze overtaxing the body. The fire training took place in rotating teams so that the crews could get a rest.
Jeff Linville | The News
The department officials gather the firefighters for last-minute instructions before the burn.
Jeff Linville | The News
The smoke is so heavy inside the house that what is escaping out the front door is obscuring the fire truck parked out front on Rockford Street.
Jeff Linville | The News
In a moment as dangerous as the fire, a driver almost runs into a group of firefighters in the middle of Rockford Street, despite barriers being put up to block vehicles from entering the area.
Jeff Linville | The News
After many training runs were completed, the fire department lets the flames take over and finish the scorched house off for good.
Commissioner Jon Cawley | Special to The News
The Mount Airy Fire Department torched its neighbor Thursday, in the name of academia.
Or rather, the fire department burned down a vacant house that the city had acquired next to the station so that its crews could practice fighting flames.
“It’s about as real training as you can get,” Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Tuesday of mirroring conditions of an actual residential blaze. “It’s the real thing, it’s just a controlled setting.”
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to buy the lot at 507 Rockford St. in December 2018 to aid expansion plans of the Rockford Street fire station, which presently is landlocked and operating under cramped conditions.
Fire trucks are housed with the nose of the truck pointing out toward the road for quick exits. However, when returning to the station, there is no safe place to turn the vehicle around. Traffic is halted on Rockford (one of the busiest streets in the city) so that the truck can pull onto Hadley Street and then back into a bay.
With the old house burned down, the property can be cleared and some space devoted to truck maneuvering, possibly an additional bay.
The controlled burn was schedule to begin Thursday at 6 p.m.
However, Fire Chief Zane Poindexter warned that the time would be closer to 6:30 p.m. as there was some paperwork to fill out first.
Then around 6:40 p.m. with the men getting in gear, a couple of neighbors had already gotten impatient sitting in lawn chairs outside their homes. They packed it up and headed back inside before the first flames were lit about five minutes later.
At another house, half a dozen bystanders on a front porch waited excitedly for a big fireball to burst from the house, but after some visible flames, it was mostly smoke that they saw.
Commissioner Jon Cawley was on site to lend his support. He relayed that he was told that there would only be a dozen or so small fires in the beginning. A fire would be set in one room of the house, and a crew would put that out. Then that crew would rotate out for another which would attack a fire in another room.
The Mount Airy Fire Department said it had 25 firefighters involved, plus some instructors.
The fire chief said an instructor from Surry Community College was on hand to offer instruction as well as the department’s team leaders, who took the teams in and out of the house.
These folks were constantly giving instruction to the crews during the night in all areas, such as fire suppression, smoke ventilation and surrounding property protection, Poindexter explained.
In preparing for the burn, the department goes through and removes anything that could be hazardous, such as asbestos, and drags out all items such as furniture and even carpet.
The state fire marshal’s office wants the room bare, so the environment is more easily controlled, explained the chief. Anything flammable inside the house could help the fire flash or spread quicker than the instructors would want for lessons.
There is also the consideration that in a real fire, when some things burn, there are chemical fumes released that are harmful, so for a training scenario, the department would protect against this.
Then to give the rooms something else to get burned, the team will go back in to place wooden pallets and bales of hay.
How long the controlled burns can go depends on the stability of the structure. Some houses take damage quickly and can only sustain three or four practice fires, and some others can last hours — even sometimes outlasting the stamina of the weary firefighters.
On a typical training day, the burn would take place on a Saturday morning and last for hours, said Poindexter.
However, with this house right on one of the busiest streets in the city, it would be inconvenient to detour traffic around the area for that long. Also, there was the concern for the surrounding area.
While the week’s heavy rains were terrible for flooding and road damage, it made for perfect weather to do a controlled burn, said the chief. The water had saturated the ground and trees around the house, helping the department keep any stray embers from spreading the fire outward.
One of the problems firefighters face inside a structure is that there is so much smoke that they can’t see where to go to fight the flames. These exercises would have a team entering a smoke-filled house, tracking its way to the source, knocking back the fire and then putting it out. Ventilation is also important to clear the smoke out of the space.
Part of the training protocol that wouldn’t be the case in real life was the sparing use of water to knock out the fire. Poindexter said he didn’t want the teams to oversaturate the house because they intended to burn it down completely later, and too much water would hamper that. But in real life, saturation can prevent hot spots from flaring up again as the team moves to a different area of the structure.
In between teams, the fire officials would inspect the house to make sure it was still structurally sound. The chief said the house was old, but built with some heavy timber that did a good job of keeping the flames out of the attic and roof supports. That allowed the crews to take several turns.
With a city fire department, there are going to be times when the fire happens in an area close to other properties, such as was the case here with the fire station on the north side of Rockford Street and a residential home on the south.
There was also a fiber optic line and the power lines that had to be protected, said Poindexter. Therefore, the department had to be actively protecting against the spread of heat outward.
Two nozzles called water curtains could offer a steady spray of water to keep radiant heat from spreading. This was part of the training, transferring from fighting the fire inside to learning how to protect outside and keeping on top of the collapsed house as it continued to burn to a finish over several hours.
Now the city can move on to finalizing how it wants to utilize the lot.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.