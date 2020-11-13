Local businesses honor veterans with lunch

November 13, 2020 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

Veterans were treated to a free lunch.

<p>On the left is retired E-7 Officer Harvey Hall and on the right is Staff Sergeant William Arnder.</p>

<p>Veterans line up to take part in the free lunch offered to them on Wednesday.</p>

<p>Area veterans congregate to talk during the free lunch.</p>

A celebration of all generations and branches of veterans took place on Veterans Day during a Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon at 3349 Cooks School Road.

Three local businesses, Freedom Designs, Connie’s Crafts, and Pa Pa Bear Farms, worked together to hold the event.

Coordinated by Mindy Chilton of Freedom Designs, Connie Hall of Connie’s Crafts, Ron Bright of Pa Pa Bear Farms and Staff Sargent William Arnder of the Surry County Army National Guard, the event provided more than 100 veterans traveling from as far away as Salem, Virginia, with a free meal to show gratitude for their service and sacrifice to the country, while giving them the opportunity to gather and congregate with one another and share their spirit de corps.

All food and supplies were donated by local businesses and vendors to include Cousin Gary’s of Pilot Mountain, Food Lion multiple locations, Lowe’s foods of King, Mount Airy Meat Center, and Subway of Pilot. Volunteers included PFC Cade Williams and PFC Joshua Pack from B3 Detachment 8 Recruiting Sustainment Program, students, parents and teachers from Access Books, and many other Surry County individuals.