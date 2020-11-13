As COVID fatigue sets in, cases soar

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Although the number of active COVID-19 cases in Surry County has dropped since the record highs set over the last few days of October, local health officials are still concerned with the continued spread of the virus.

“We have significant community transmission, which is alarming,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. “We haven’t found a particular event or celebration that has been directly responsible for the increase in the cases in Surry County. … Right now, we are seeing across the board that small gatherings are most likely contributing to the community spread.”

She said as of Thursday, there were 238 active cases in the county. That’s a far cry from the 296 and 301 cases recorded on Oct. 29, and 30, respectively, but still higher than health officials would like to see. It’s also higher than the 231 set on Oct. 28, which up to that time had been the single biggest day.

Overall, since the pandemic began Surry County has seen 2,258 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 42 deaths.

Of particular concern to health officials have been outbreaks in nursing homes and residential facilities, whose population is made up of people often at higher risk for serious complications from the virus. Surry County has not seen the large, deadly outbreaks at such facilities that have occurred in other places around the nation, but there have been several outbreaks in local facilities.

At present an outbreak at Central Continuing Care has infected 9 staff members and 13 patients, while three staffers at Northern Surry Skilled Nursing Facility have tested positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

RidgeCrest has experienced 20 cases during a current outbreak, with 11 residents and 9 staff members testing positive, resulting in one resident death; Dunmore Plantation has had 23 residents and 10 staff members test positive; Twelve Oaks has had two staff members test positive; and Colonial Long Term Care Facility has had 31 residents and 10 staffers test positive during a current outbreak. All figures are from the state health department’s website.

The state also is tracking outbreaks in schools, though there were no active outbreaks listed in any Surry County school system Thursday. A Mount Airy City Schools official said on Thursday the high school had asked the entire volleyball team to self-isolate after one member tested positive.

Carrie Venable, executive officer of communications for the school district, said the move was made “out of extreme caution and collaboration with the health department.”

“As districts return to athletics, cases and quarantining are being experienced. Our goal is to keep students in school and then hopefully have a sports season,” she said, adding that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association is considering mandating the wearing of masks during volleyball games.

[The NCHSAA did make that announcement on Thursday afternoon. For more information on that, see Cory Smith’s coverage in the sports section.]

At Northern Regional Hospital, Director of Marketing Ashly Lancaster said Thursday afternoon there were 11 patients hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, with 50% of the hospital’s intensive care beds filled with such patients.

Surry County’s rising numbers are hardly unique.

Nationally, the United States recorded more than 142,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This week, the nation recorded 103,000 new cases on Tuesday and nearly 133,000 new cases on Monday. All totaled, the U.S. has recorded more than 10.6 million cases and seen nearly a quarter of a million deaths, roughly a fifth of the world’s totals in each category.

North Carolina health officials said there were 2,893 new cases on Thursday, up from 3,119 the day before. Statewide, there have been more than 303,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,706 deaths.

Simmons, with the county health and nutrition center, said she understands people are growing weary of dealing with the virus, but as the cold weather and holidays have more people gathering indoors, it’s vital people stay focused on preventing the spread of the virus.

“People are experiencing a sense of COVID-19 burnout and sometimes not being as careful as they should, which can lead to the increase. It is paramount that our citizens remain vigilant and limit gatherings, wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and practice proper hand hygiene, as we know this is the best way to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially as we enter the holiday season.”

