Hospice looking for volunteers

November 12, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care is seeking volunteers to work at its regional offices and hospice homes.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our operations,” said Melissa Hiatt, senior director of development for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “They do so many things for us, from visiting with patients to providing respite care for family members. But right now, we especially need volunteers who can answer phones, do some filing, and administer temperature checks to visitors.”

Anyone wishing to be a hospice volunteer must be at least 18 years of age, undergo a criminal background check, have a valid driver’s license and their own transportation, and possess good people skills. Hospice is considered an essential business and continues to serve patients and their families even during the COVID-19 pandemic. All volunteers and professional staff are required to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, which includes the wearing of face masks.

To apply for a volunteer position, call 1-888-789-2922.