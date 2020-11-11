Hospice names Tracey Dobson CEO

Staff Report

Dobson

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care has selected Tracey Dobson as its new president and chief executive officer.

The Board of Directors held a national search over the past few months and vetted about 50 candidates from all over the country, the board said.

“We reviewed the resumes of and interviewed a number of highly qualified applicants and we want to thank those applicants,” said Chris Lumsden, board chair.

Since 2018, Dobson served at Mountain Valley as the chief clinical operations officer and most recently stepped up to lead the agency as the interim CEO.

Prior to her role at Mountain Valley she served as the chief operations officer of Ridge Care Inc. in Kernersville where she worked for 13 years.

“We are grateful to have someone of Tracey’s caliber lead our organization today and in the years to come,” said Lumsden. “She has proven leadership abilities in serious illness care and a vision for the future. Those attributes coupled with her compassion and commitment to the staff and to the community make her the perfect fit for the CEO role.”

She replaced Denise Watson, who left the CEO position earlier this year. At the time Dobson was named interim CEO, Mountain Valley officials said they hoped to have a permanent replacement onboard by the first quarter of 2021.

Mountain Valley’s staff of about 300 employees currently serves more than 400 hospice patients and 90 palliative care patients. The organization has a reputation for providing needed illness care to the residents of its communities for 37 years. It is well positioned to expand its continuum of services and offer appropriate levels of care to all of those in its 18-county service area in North Carolina and Virginia who are in need.