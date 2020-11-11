Holiday House Tour scrapped – yep, COVID

November 11, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Despite the cancellation of this year’s tour, which would have included the historic William Alfred Moore House in Mount Airy pictured here, its lawn will still be decorated so that the community can enjoy a bit of holiday cheer. The house, located at 202 Moore Ave. not far from North Main Street downtown, is said to be the oldest-known structure still standing in the city.

Tom Joyce | The News

Related Articles

One of the most-anticipated activities during the yuletide season locally is the annual Christmas Holiday House Tour, but event officials have announced that it won’t be held this year.

Yet again, the culprit is the coronavirus pandemic, which has put the clamps on nearly all public gatherings during 2020.

This would have been the 34th year of the tour spearheaded by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation. It annually has showcased noteworthy local structures during the first weekend in December, allowing the public to visit sites unique in architecture, history and décor. That includes the antebellum William Alfred Moore House owned by that organization.

“We certainly hate to skip the tour this year, as this is typically our main source of funds to be used to maintain the house and grounds,” Brian McPeak, the president of the foundation, said in a statement.

“But in an abundance of caution, we feel this is the best thing to do,” McPeak added regarding the continuing threat of COVID-19.

The 2019 tour featured 11 locations.

“In previous years, eight or nine homeowners would decorate and open their homes to our visitors,” recalled Peggy Rees, a member of the Restoration Foundation. “It was a lot of work, but also a lot of fun for everyone.”

The homes typically represent what Rees calls a “great selection” of new residences, renovated homes, ones of historic significance and public buildings. The holiday decorations have ranged from traditional to primarily homemade to modern (including black Christmas trees last year) and minimalist.

“Each home had something to inspire others and always had ideas for sharing the holiday spirit,” Rees added. “There was something for everyone.”

Rees says the Restoration Foundation appreciates the community support shown during past tours and looks forward to hosting the event’s return in 2021.

Some vestiges to remain

Despite the Christmas Holiday House Tour being shelved for this year, its not a total loss.

• This includes plans for decorating the front lawn of the William Alfred Moore House for the holiday season, although it won’t be open for tours.

The Mountain View, Garden Gate and Modern Gardeners garden clubs, along with local artist Kathy Pruett, have decorated the Moore House for years, according to Rees, “and we’re always thankful for their time and talents.”

Their decorative efforts this year — for which Rees says the Restoration Foundation is excited about and thankful — will allow anyone driving by or looking down the street from the downtown area to “enjoy the postcard-worthy beauty of this historic treasure.”

• In addition, the Gertrude Smith House at 708 N. Main St., which has been included on the tour for years, will be open to visitors as part of its regular operations, according to information from the Restoration Foundation.

The operating hours at the house are now 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and it is decorated for fall. After Nov. 24, it is to be open under the same schedule and decorated for Christmas.

“And the decorations are always so beautiful,” Rees commented. “Visiting this house will put everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

It will be a different story for another regular stop on the annual Christmas Holiday House Tour, the historic Edwards-Franklin House at 4132 Haystack Road.

No holiday events will be held there this year, according to Marion Venable, an official of the group that owns and maintains the house, the Surry County Historical Society.

Venable said it will be closed in light of restrictions on public gatherings, given the turnout for events there during recent holiday seasons. “We have had good attendance.”

Although the Edwards-Franklin House is about 15 miles from Mount Airy, people have been willing to make the drive, Venable said.

One factor surrounding the closure is the time of year involved, with visitors being compacted within an indoors venue that could promote the spread of the virus. Plus, many of those helping with the holiday gatherings are older folks who are at higher risk, Venable observed.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Related Articles