Firefighters will burn to learn Thursday

House on Rockford Street to be torched

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Thursday night, Mount Airy firefighters are planning to intentionally torch this city-owned house located beside their station on Rockford Street for training purposes.

Tom Joyce | The News

It might look as if someone’s house has caught fire Thursday night, with all the smoke and drama accompanying such a scene — but it actually will involve a controlled burn.

The Mount Airy Fire Department, which usually strives to prevent such incidents, plans to intentionally torch (for training purposes) a vacant structure located at 507 Rockford St. conveniently beside its station, Chief Zane Poindexter explained.

This, however, will involve some real-life implications, including the closing of a section of Rockford Street to through-traffic from Hadley to Worth streets from 6 p.m. to around midnight Thursday.

The controlled burn is to create much heat and smoke.

“And it’s just not safe for anybody to be traveling down there,” Poindexter said. Motorists also will be prohibited from entering Rockford from side streets in the area. “The police department is going to be handling that,” the fire chief said.

Thursday’s training exercise will target property the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to buy in December 2018 to aid expansion plans of the Rockford Street fire station, which presently is landlocked and operating under cramped conditions.

At the time of that acquisition, officials said the structure would be burned at some point to fulfill the dual purpose of clearing the lot while also providing an educational opportunity for city firefighters.

Poindexter says this was put on hold during the pandemic lockdown, but the house has been used by his department for instruction not involving live burns and for canine training by police.

The chief also pointed out that controlled burns are undertaken only at certain times of the year other than the dead of winter or heat of summer, with the fall season tending to offer optimum conditions. The department last conducted a house-burning exercise a couple of years ago.

Poindexter said the nighttime hours were selected for Thursday’s effort to lessen interference with traffic on Rockford Street — a main route through town — as much as possible.

Twenty to 25 members of the Mount Airy Fire Department are to be deployed for the controlled burn at a structure the chief says is ideal for training purposes. “We do a lot of neat things,” the chief said of such scenarios.

Unlike a dilapidated house with the roof caving in, for example, a sturdy building is involved that will allow fire personnel to practice attack maneuvers for different parts of it and other training that could pay dividends during a future emergency.

“It’s about as real training as you can get,” Poindexter said of mirroring conditions of an actual residential blaze. “It’s the real thing, it’s just a controlled setting.”

After the smoke clears from what Poindexter officially termed an “acquired-structure burn,” the empty land left behind eventually will be used for purposes possibly including the addition of a bay for housing fire trucks.

Officials said in December 2018 when the property acquisition was approved that one goal was to provide space for a turnaround area accommodating trucks. The large vehicles now must be backed from Rockford Street into bays of the fire station, which creates safety issues.

Adding administrative offices to the existing building also has been mentioned, with those offices now housed next door in a structure not connected to the station.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.