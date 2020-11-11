Police reports

November 10, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An incident during the weekend at a downtown bar included a gun being pointed at an employee there, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It transpired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Soho Bar & Grill, 134 Franklin St., where a known suspect is said to have levelled a handgun toward Randle Calvin Gammons Jr. of Lowgap. Police records indicate that a series of crimes occurred in areas outside the business, and in addition to assault by pointing a gun involved injury to real property, listed as a window; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and driving while impaired.

No arrest was made in the immediate aftermath of the incident, which was still under investigation at last report.

• Also Saturday night, a black Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $800 was stolen from Burkes Outlet in Forrest Oaks Shopping Center. The phone, owned by Florentino Linares of Flower Circle, Dobson, had been left unsecured in a fitting room at the store.

• Justin Kerry Robertson, 27, of 175 Rosebud Drive, was jailed Sunday on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was encountered by police at the Sheetz convenience store during a suspicious-vehicle investigation and found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for arrest on that charge which had been issued on Nov. 3 with Kendra Beth Williams of Rosewood Lane as the complainant.

Robertson was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 30 appearance in District Court.

• A theft was discovered Saturday at the residence of Ferrusca Alvarez Flores in the 600 block of Willow Street, where a Schwinn dark green and black bicycle and miscellaneous tools, 10 in all, were taken from a porch. The loss totaled $540.

• Guillermo Victorian Angel, 29, of 802 Factory St., was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license last Wednesday after officers investigated a traffic crash at an unspecified location. Angel admitted to drinking six beers, police records state.

The case is set for next Monday’s session of Surry District Court.