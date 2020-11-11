Pilot staff receives award for books

CHICAGO, Ill. — An international finance agency has honored Pilot Mountain for its bookkeeping.
Town Manager Michael Boaz reminds citizens that all towns have to have an annual audit performed by an outside firm.
This year Pilot Mountain has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The certificate comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The association said that the financial report has been judged “to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”
The association stated, “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”
Boaz said the town has made an effort to improve its practices by trying to include additional information that might seem pertinent. This can include statistical data such as the citizens’ average age and population density.
Mayor Evan Cockerham considers this certificate part of a process of improvements made over the past five years since the town hired Boaz first as finance officer and then as town manager.
“We have made great strides in our financial position and bookkeeping over the past few years. All of the credit goes to our staff for their diligent effort,” said the mayor.
The road here
How did the town get to this point?
That answer could go back 15 years, but in the more recent times, one could look at the budget process for the 2015-16 fiscal year.
In June 2015, the then-Town Manager Amanda Reid presented the town board with her preliminary budget — and it wasn’t well received.
Town residents would have faced a 4-cent tax increase, increased water/sewer rates, increased garbage collection fees, with the town still needing to use more than $30,000 from reserves to balance its budget.
During that meeting and another workshop two weeks later, the town board searched for ways to slash the budget to keep the tax rate from increasing.
At the second workshop, the commissioners heard that the budget was $54,755 above the expected revenues, with most of that coming from a shortfall in the water and sewer fund of $46,547.
In the end, the town held firm on property tax, but did increase the water/sewer and garbage rates.
Part of that attempt to save money was to cut out the position of finance officer.
Two months later, Pilot received a visit from representatives of the Local Government Commission, a division of the State Treasurer’s Department which oversees the financial health of municipalities throughout the state.
“This is considered an advisory meeting to emphasize the importance of the finance officer position and address internal control issues reported in 2014,” said Brad Young, LGC spokesman.
Pilot Mountain has been receiving annual letters from the LGC stating concern in various financial matters since at least 2006, Reid said at the time. The issues addressed include a low fund balance, inadequate water and sewer rates, lack of internal controls, inconsistent pre-audit process, and improper budgeting for debt service payments.
One of the LGC representatives said Reid had done a good job getting a handle on the financial situation in the previous couple of years.
However, a month later the town fired Reid, not long after heeding the LGC’s advice by filling the finance officer spot with hiring Michael Boaz. Then with Reid gone, the board looked to Boaz to fill in as interim town manager.
It took almost a year for the town to decide on Boaz as the permanent choice for manager, from late September 2015 to early September 2016.
Since then
As for what has changed since he was hired, Boaz said the town has not voted to increase property taxes in his time, but water/sewer increases were necessary.
Now the town is working to buy its water from Mount Airy rather than overhaul its aging water plant.
“Sales tax revenues have consistently gone up, even into the economic downturn,” he said.
He said the received revenue from sales taxes was down a little for May and June — which is three months behind when it was collected, so actually the sales from February and March.
However, he said sales taxes have been up from July to September (the sales from April to June).
On cutting costs, he said there were some operational changes. In the water/sewer budget, the town was able to cut some personnel by not filling vacancies and being more efficient with existing staff.
Then there is looking for ways to be more efficient in all areas. Boaz said the town compared service providers for things such as telephone and internet service, and switched to a rival company with a better deal. The internet change alone saved about $100 a month.
That might not seem like much for something with a budget as big as a town, but that is $1,200 a month that can be spent on new equipment or paying down debt.
The improved financial status has a big plus in that Pilot gets more preferred status when it comes to buying on credit. If the town needs to buy a new squad car or special equipment for public works, the interest rates are lower and save the town money.
Some things right now can be purchased at 2% interest for short terms, such as five years, said Boaz.
Even in a year affected by COVID-19, the town’s planning and budgeting means that the board didn’t have the slash the annual budget or raise taxes back in June, and yet the town is still meeting its projections.
