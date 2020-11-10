Ladies Night Out set for Thursday

November 10, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Downtown Pilot Mountain merchants will join together on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. to host an evening of games, shopping and activities, all with a distinctively feminine flair.

Local group Pilot Mountain Unites will serve as sponsor for Ladies’ Night Out. The group has held the events sporadically since 2015. Business owner Kim Quinn created the concept and still serves as a primary organizer.

“This is an evening for our downtown businesses to be showcased. We want to give shoppers a chance to see our businesses that aren’t normally open at night. We have a lot of new businesses as well as a lot of familiar favorites,” Quinn said.

Seventeen Main Street businesses have announced plans to take part in the evening and others are expected to join in. Participating businesses extend throughout the downtown area and will be offering a variety of discounts, promotions, refreshments and activities.

Other businesses taking part are located on the outskirts of downtown. These include the West End Art Market, located at 701 West Main Street, The Pilot Artisans at 713 East Main Street and The Pilot International Gift Shop at 711 East Main Street.

In order to provide a safe shopping environment for all, Quinn said, participating businesses have been asked to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Discounted Surplus, located at 100 West Main Street, is the suggested starting point for those wanting to take part in the traditional Ladies’ Night Out “passport” game. Free event T-shirts, bags and maps of participating stores will be distributed to participants along with a “passport.”

The passport game will ask visitors to venture along Main Street, using their map to locate participating businesses. Inside each business, passports will be stamped for visitors as they have an opportunity to participate in that business’s promotions and activities.

At the end of their evening, visitors may return to Elite Discounted Surplus to submit their stamped passports and be qualified for drawings to win one of an assortment of prizes.

“This is an opportunity for our downtown businesses, including several new businesses to get some much needed exposure. It’s our first one this year and we’re hoping to have another in December. That will help for Christmas. Our business owners need to be highlighted. Especially this year, they need that support,” Quinn said.