Two teens killed in crash

November 10, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Carroll County ommunity mourn loss of students

By Allen Worrell aworrell@thecarrollnews.com

A memorial on Route 100 in Carroll County marks the site of a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Carroll County High School students early Sunday morning. The Carroll County School Division has set up a fundraiser for the students’ funeral expenses at Skyline National Bank under the CCHS Students Funeral Fund.

Allen Worrell/The Carroll News

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Carroll County High School and the entire Hillsville community are mourning the loss of two teenagers killed in a crash early Sunday morning in the county.

Virginia State Trooper F.R. Farthing is investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning at 1:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Sylvatus Highway/Route 100. The crashed claimed the lives of a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, while injuring two others.

According to Farthing, a 1980 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling south on Route 100 when it struck a deer. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence, overturned and struck a utility pole.

“The driver, a 16-year-old male from Fries, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt,” Farthing said in a press release. “There were three passengers in the vehicle. A 16-year-old female passenger from Hillsville died at the scene. A 17-year-old male passenger from Galax was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Neither of the deceased was wearing a seatbelt. A 15-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and was released to her parents’ custody. The 15-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.”

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation, and has stated that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Dr. Mark Burnette, Carroll County superintendent, sent out a statement, offering condolences to the family and friends.

“We have additional counselors on site at the high school as well as Mount Rogers staff and therapy dogs available. We ask that you please keep the families and loved ones of these students in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through the next several days of this terrible tragedy,” he said.

Burnette said the school division has also set up a fundraiser for the students’ funeral expenses at Skyline National Bank under the Carroll County High School Students Funeral Fund.

“Anyone that wants to make a donation can do so at any of the bank locations,” Burnette said.

High school principal Chuck Thompson said the school also had set up a board for students to leave messages. A memorial has been erected at the wreck site for the two Carroll students.

“Some of the students were students at other schools so it affects more than just our school,” Thompson said.

Allen Worrell can be reached at (276) 779-4062 or on Twitter@AWorrellTCN