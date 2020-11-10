Mountain Park marks Red Ribbon Week

Jamie Dowell-Young’s class says “Boo” to bullies and drugs by wearing their Halloween costumes. From left are Manuel Gonzalez, Serenity Shores, Katie Lyles, Aaden Amos, Brendan Velbis, Jamie Dowell-Young

Aksel Brown dreams of a bully- and drug-free world by wearing his pajamas.

Ryan Miller teams up against bullies and drugs by wearing his Washington Redskin jersey.

Students wear red to pledge to be bully- and drug-free. Pictured, from left, are Shiloh Price, Eli McCann, Alannah Henasey.

“A lot of things may have changed in schools around the state due to COVID-19 but Red Ribbon Week continues to bring a lot of excitement and fun activities within the school building,” Mountain Park Elementary School officials said recently.

Mountain Park Elementary participated in the annual event, observed this year from Oct. 26-Oct. 30, by having themed activities for each day of the week.

Monday they kicked the week off by wearing red to promote being drug free. Tuesday students “Teamed Up” against bullies and drugs by wearing their favorite sports team jerseys. Wednesday they “Followed their Dreams” to be bully and drug free by wearing their pajamas and Friday students said “Boo” to bullies and drugs by wearing their Halloween costumes.