Mountain Park shows appreciation to principal

November 10, 2020 Mount Airy News

Mount Park Elementary School PTO officers purchased a yard sign to show their appreciation for Principal Janet Sutphin. Pictured here are, from left, PTO President Tasha Wilmoth; Principal Janet Sutphin, and PTO Vice President Kristin Snow.

Submitted photo

<p>Mountain Park Elementary Principal Janet Sutphin with a planter given to her by her coworkers.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Mountain Park Elementary Principal Janet Sutphin with a planter given to her by her coworkers.

Submitted photo

Students and faculty at Mountain Park Elementary School recently showed their appreciation for their principal, Janet Sutphin, with gifts and surprises during Principal Appreciation Month.

“Words cannot begin to describe how thankful we are to have Janet White Sutphin as our principal,” the School Improvement Team members said in a release. “She is the glue that keeps Mountain Park Elementary together. Her ability to empathize with our students and constant belief in the staff inspires us all to learn new things. She is amazing and has made a huge difference at this school.”