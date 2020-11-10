Goodwill names new official

WINSTON-SALEM — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina Inc. recently named Barbara Maida-Stolle as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1. The search was initiated for the organization’s new leader in June when current CEO Art Gibel announced his retirement after 15 years at the helm.

Maida-Stolle has worked for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, headquartered in Charlotte, since 2006, serving in various roles including vice president of retail services and chief business officer, and is serving as the organization’s chief operating officer. In addition to her work with Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont, Maida-Stolle is active in her community, having served on many nonprofit boards and advisory committees, including KIPP Charlotte, Wake Forest University, American Leadership Forum, the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, and Good Friends.

“We are delighted to welcome Barbara to our organization,” said Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina Board Chair Linda Wood. “She brings a wealth of experience and insights gained from her leadership roles at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. Her passion for Goodwill’s mission will enable us to continue to efficiently provide the services that have infinite impact on the economic health of individuals and our community.”

Prior to joining Goodwill in Charlotte, Maida-Stolle was co-founder and vice president of Stolle Technology Inc., a Winston-Salem-based producer of plastic injection molds for the aerospace, pharmaceutical, and consumer products industries, and held positions with Sara Lee Direct.

“As an advocate of creating environments where people can reach their fullest potential, I have devoted my life and career to creating access and opportunities for people to prosper,” Maida-Stolle said. “I consider this work my purpose and I am incredibly honored to lead such an outstanding organization.”