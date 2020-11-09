New Business Profile

Sheds by Design ready to meet your needs

November 9, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0

Sheds by Design recently opened a Mount Airy location.

Submitted photo

Sheds by Design recently opened for business. The firm is located at 809 Fowler Road, Mount Airy. The phone number is 336-755-3171. The business is open Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The company is closed on Wednesday and Sunday. The business can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ShedsByDesignMtAiry

Tell the story of how you decided to bring Sheds By Design to Mount Airy?

We built our storage buildings in Cleveland, North Carolina. We had the opportunity to bring a storage shed sales location right here to Mount Airy and were very thankful for that. We have fair pricing, and offer a great selection of in-stock storage sheds people can come and look at. Our friendly staff can also help you order a custom made-to-order shed using our 3D shed designer.

What types of structures do you offer?

We offer ranch utility sheds, lofted barns and many variations such as ranch dormers, ranch cabins, ranch garages, lofted garages, lofted cabins. Customers can choose a regular prefab storage shed with double doors for lawn mower storage, or buy a more upgraded building. We have lots of options and shed customization. We have lots of custom options like shed windows, shed doors, and interior options like shelves and workbenches.

What does a happy customer look like?

Happy customers are why we are in business. We want to make sure each of our customers is taken care of in the Mount Airy area. We want anyone that buys a stock shed, or custom made-to-order a shed from Sheds By Design to get a quality storage shed product that will serve them for many years to come. We use the highest quality shed products, 50-year LP Smartside shed siding that resists rot and termites. Pressure Treated Floor Joists that resist rot and termites, 50-year 3/4” floor sheathing, 40-year metal roofing, 20 colors of Sherwin Williams paint and other long lasting shed lumber and products. All of our buildings also come with a 5-year craftsmanship warranty. We love it when customers have happy stories and say they highly rate their experience having us build and deliver their storage shed.

What does the future look like for your business?

It looks very positive, people’s need for storage sheds keeps growing in the Mount Airy area. They are taking advantage of the affordable prices for storage sheds to get the storage space they need for household storage, equipment storage, vehicle storage, tractor storage you name it. Home office sheds, gym sheds, and studio sheds are becoming popular as well. We offer pay in cash, no credit check rent-to-own, and 90 days same as cash.

Where are you located?

We are located at 809 Fowler Road, just down the road from Mount Airy Toyota and the Clayton Homes outlet on Hwy 52. Come see our friendly staff, look around the outdoor showroom to see if there is a shed style, size and model that you like. You can be sure your shopping experience will be relaxed and enjoyable.