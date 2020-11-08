County schools win Digital Age grant

Dr. DeAnne Danley

DOBSON ― Surry County Schools was awarded one of six Digital-Age Learning Initiative Planning Grants in the amount of $50,000 from the North Carolina State Board of Education.

Dr. DeAnne Danley, director of Curriculum and Instruction, Professional Development PreK-12, applied for and was awarded the competitive grant to support digital learning competencies for educators.

“This grant will enable us to develop a personalized learning playbook that will encompass components for further personalized learning implementation, course exemplars in our Canvas learning management system, resources for professional learning communities, and a communication packet for all stakeholders,” Danley said. “The grant will provide funding for teacher professional development and resources as our school district continues to provide multiple pathways for personalized learning for all students.”

The board approved the competitive grant under the state’s Digital Learning Initiative to support local innovative digital learning models. The grant initiative was authorized in 2016 by the General Assembly in collaboration with the board and the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at N.C. State University. The goals were to develop a long-term strategy to provide resources for educators and students to benefit from digital-age teaching and learning.

Surry County Schools continues to develop and implement learning strategies for all students as part of the system’s 2019-2023 strategic plan.

Dr. Danley’s work in securing this grant funding will further support the district vision and prepare teachers to better support their students in a time of remote learning, the local school system said in announcing the grant.

Officials said the grant funding provides an opportunity for all Surry County School System educators to support student needs and foster their success.