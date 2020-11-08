Pilot taking new approach to parade

Rescue Squad trying to stay safe for Christmas

A group of North Carolina Honors Chorus members and alumni under the direction of Sherri Collins performed Christmas favorites during the 2019 tree lighting ceremony in Pilot Mountain. Public groupings are being avoided this year in keeping with the governor’s rules on social distancing.

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church tosses candy from its float last year, but the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad is asking that downtown businesses and other refrain from candy this year as to not risk unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Will there be a Christmas parade in Pilot Mountain this year?

Yes, but sort of in reverse.

The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad announced Friday that it is pleased that the 50th-Annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6 pm.

“However, due to the virus at hand, we will be celebrating a little differently this year,” the rescue squad stated in a press release.

The theme this year is Lighting Up the Town.

“The Rescue Squad, town of Pilot Mountain and other officials want you to know that your safety is always our first priority as we consider our friends and families during these unprecedented times,” stated the release. “2020 has been a challenging year for all, but your Rescue Squad, Town and local businesses want to celebrate the season with a spirit of joy as we Light Up the night on Dec. 5.”

Every year, residents from the greater Pilot area gather together to watch a parade of lights flow down Main Street. Because of restrictions on crowd sizes and attempts to keep social distancing in place, it isn’t possible to have throngs of onlookers lining the downtown street.

“This year, Squad 86 is calling on all departments, businesses and the town itself to bring the parade to all of us. Pilot Mountain will be our parade this year as we will be lighting up the town for anyone and everyone to enjoy a Christmas celebration as you pass through our beautiful town.”

In the typical year, people gather around downtown businesses waiting for decorative displays to pass down the street. In this bizarro year, people will pass down the street to see the decorative displays gathered around the downtown businesses.

“Our challenge to all our businesses in town is to be the brightest and most decorated in the town. Your business/building will be your ‘2020 Christmas float,’” said the rescue squad.

The town of McAdenville, located about 15 miles west of Charlotte, does a decorative light show each year. It started with the McAdenville Men’s Club putting lights on trees near the community center, but nearby houses have gotten into the act over the decades, too, covering more than a mile of street.

Pilot Mountain is starting modestly, looking to get downtown businesses and property owners involved. However, others feeling the Christmas spirit can take part, too.

Mayor Evan Cockerham said the rescue squad and town will need volunteers to pull this event together.

Also, any business or civic group that wants to take part in Lighting Up the Town will be able to decorate an area along the route, too. Cockerham said all the details haven’t been ironed out yet, but the more people take part, then the bigger the event will be.

“Our families, friends and entire world has been impacted this year in a way like no other,” stated the rescue squad. “We want to give back a little hope by keeping and having Christmas in our town.”

A favorite part of the Christmas parade for kids is catching candy thrown from the floats that pass by. Unfortunately, with a contagious virus on the loose, this is one tradition that is being put on hold.

“Participants, we ask that no candy be distributed among each other this year. Instead, give the people of Pilot Mountain the brightest Christmas they have ever seen,” said the rescue squad.

“We also ask that you stay at or with your business during this time and practice social distancing to the best of your ability.

“For those attending the Christmas light parade, please remain in your vehicles as you view the lights. But, make sure you and your family see each and every one so you can cast your own vote for your favorite business/building.”

The parade of lights will begin promptly at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5.

“Will you join us this year in Lighting Up the Town and celebrate Christmas with your Pilot Mountain family? Please pass the word along and thank you for your support in advance.”

For more information, feel free to contact Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad at (336) 368-4280, Pilot Mountain Rescue and EMS Facebook page, or by email on its website at pilotmtnrescue.org.

