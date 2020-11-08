City Veterans Day event to be held

Similar to the never-say-die military personnel it seeks to honor, an annual Veterans Day program is scheduled Wednesday in Mount Airy despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused the cancellation of many other events.
While naval officer David Farragut became famous for his wartime command of “Damn the torpedoes — full speed ahead,” the attitude fueling the city holiday program this year seems to be “Damn the coronavirus.”
Mark Barr, a key organizer of the annual event, said Friday that representatives of various military groups were determined to keep the observance going this year, “rain or shine, snow or blizzard” — or COVID-19.
It will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street. The public is invited to come out in full force, while adhering to social distancing and other safety practices.
Barr, the commander of the Sons of the American Legion, added Friday that one strong motivating factor involved a situation that occurred in 2014. It was announced that no Veterans Day program or parade would be held that year on Nov. 11, due to reported health problems among a group that then spearheaded the annual observance.
However, Barr and others rallied to make sure that a parade and program did happen six years ago, with another strong effort mounted to counter such a threat for 2020.
“I didn’t want to see that happen again, even with the COVID,” Barr explained. The Sons of the American Legion leader reminded that throughout history, U.S. troops have always risen to the occasion regardless of weather or other obstacles.
“When they’re serving in combat, they don’t get to say, ‘Let’s do it later on; it’s raining.’”
Coronavirus-related changes
Although a Veterans Day event will be held this year in Mount Airy, the activities have unavoidably been affected to some degree by COVID-19.
This included a decision to move it to Veterans Memorial Park from the usual venue in front of the Mount Airy War Memorial at the corner of South Main and Rockford streets.
At least 200 people crowded into that compacted space for the 2019 program, which would have been impossible this year because of coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings.
Initially, it was proposed that the event be relocated to Blackmon Amphitheater nearby, Barr said. But then organizers learned that attendance there would be limited to 100 people, based on guidelines now in place.
“So we moved it to the veterans park,” Barr said of the facility at 691 W. Lebanon St., which is a large open area. Since that site offers limited bleacher seating, it is suggested that those attending bring lawn chairs.
They are urged to wear face masks, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet and otherwise cooperate “during these difficult times,” in the words of organizers.
There will be some COVID-related casualties Wednesday, including no Veterans Day parade.
Also, a glaring absence will surround the North Surry High School Air Force Junior ROTC unit and the school’s Greyhound Sounds chorale group, which have become major participants in Mount Airy’s Veterans Day program through words and music.
They won’t be able to attend Wednesday due to COVID-19’s effects on county school operations.
Program details
One familiar presence at city Veterans Day programs is to be back again this year, local radio station owner Kelly Epperson as master of ceremonies.
Special speakers for Wednesday’s event include:
• Dale Badgett, a U.S. Air Force retiree (and newly elected county school board member);
• Dave Raborn, district commander, Mount Airy Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2019;
• Grant Thayer of Surry County Detachment 1322 of the Marine Corps League;
• Doug Joyner, commander of local American Legion Post 123;
• Mike Cassell, Disabled American Veterans treasurer.
Even though the event has been moved from the grounds of the municipal government, it still is involved with the program, including efforts by City Clerk Nicki Brame to help put it together. This reflects a change made after the near-cancellation in 2014 in which City Hall became the lead agency for the event to prevent any future occurrence of that.
Ron Niland, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who also is serving as mayor pro tem, is scheduled to offer welcoming remarks Wednesday and read a city Veterans Day proclamation.
The invocation will be given by Arlis Thomas of the Memorial Honor Guard of VFW Post 2019, with a group recital of the Pledge of Allegiance also planned.
