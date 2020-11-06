Holiday to affect sanitation schedules

November 6, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The mid-week observance of Veterans Day will be accompanied by some changes in Mount Airy sanitation operations.

This includes no yard waste collections on Monday. The next such pickups are scheduled for Nov. 16, a week later.

Monday’s commercial garbage routes are to be collected as usual.

However, the industrial route normally serviced on Monday will be collected on Tuesday instead.

On Wednesday, the day of the holiday, city residential and recycling routes will run on schedule.

City offices will be closed then in observance of Veterans Day.