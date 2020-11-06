Belews Creek Station neighbors may hear loud noises this month

November 6, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

BELEWS CREEK — Duke Energy wants to alert residents who live near the Belews Creek Station on Pine Hall Road that, throughout the month of November between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., neighbors may periodically hear loud noises similar to busy traffic or see steam exhaust for short durations at the station.

“Workers at the plant are testing and tuning new equipment that will ultimately support the station’s ability to burn natural gas in addition to coal when producing energy – better serving our customers in the Carolinas,” said Duke Energy’s spokesperson Heather Danenhower. “We want to reassure our plant neighbors that this is a normal process, and these conditions will be temporary.”