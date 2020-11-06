In Surry County, GOP sweeps elections

While it was clear which way Surry County voters were going early on Tuesday night once local totals began to trickle in, the Surry County Board of Elections had not compiled and released the final numbers until well into the night, after The Mount Airy News press deadline.
The final numbers show that Surry County remains a GOP stronghold, with Republican candidates easily outdistancing their Democratic counterparts in partisan races.
Former Mount Airy commissioner and GOP candidate Todd Harris claimed the Register of Deeds seat with a commanding win over Democratic challenger Lloyd Terry, by 24,818 votes to 10,594. Incumbent Carolyn Comer, the last Democrat holding a countywide office, had announced earlier this year she would be retiring after holding the post for 16 years.
In Mount Airy, Republican challenger Randy Floyd defeated long-time incumbent Phillip W. Thacker in the only contested Mount Airy school board seat, 2,961 votes to 2,256 votes.
Other local elections featured candidates running unopposed.
Surry County East District Commissioner Van Tucker took 100% of the 30,304 votes cast in his election, as did Mount Airy District Commissioner Larry Johnson, with 30,030 votes.
Surry County Board of Education candidates Dale Badgett and Clark Goings took 23,357 and 23,303 votes, respectively, representing all votes cast in those races.
In the Mount Airy school board election, Jayme Brant claimed 4,245 votes (taking the seat of Mike Marion who chose not to run again), Thomas Horton took 4,190 votes, and Independent Wendy Carriker claimed 3,933 votes in their respective races, all representing 100% of votes cast in their districts.
Horton ran for the seat of Kate Appler, who resigned from the board not long after the county commissioners voted to make school board elections partisan. Teresa Leiva was appointed to fill the year and a half left on Appler’s term, but Horton edged Leiva in the spring Republican primary.
In the county seat, three candidates were running for Dobson Board of Commissioners, with three seats open and voters allowed to cast up to three ballots. Todd C. Dockery took the most votes at 405, Amy Whitaker claimed 359 votes, and Robin Testerman Beeson collected 319 votes, with all three winning seats. There were 33 write-in votes.
In Pilot Mountain, voters were able to cast two ballots, with two seats and just two candidates running. Dwight Atkins claimed 563 votes, Rachel Gilley Collins garnered 514 votes, and there were 33 write-in ballots cast.
Glenn Pruitt was the lone candidate for Surry Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, collecting 27,809 votes. There were 522 write-in votes.
Mount Airy Attorney Sarah Stevens won her seventh term as the District 90 House of Representatives seat in the General Assembly. Locally, she took 16,426 votes to challenger Beth Shaw’s 6,452 votes.
Kyle Hall, of King, took 10,021 Surry County votes for the District 91 seat in the state House, compared to Rita Cruise’s 2,613.
State Senate District 45 incumbent Deanna Ballard claimed 14,431 Surry County votes, compared to 4,371 for challenger Jeanne Supin; while Eden’s Philip Berger claimed 12,139 Surry County votes in his bid for re-election to the State Senate District 30 seat. He easily outdistanced Wally White, who claimed 4,502 votes.
On a national level, Surry County voters again voted overwhelmingly Republican.
County residents cast 27,344 votes for President Trump, compared to 8,635 for challenger Joe Biden. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 226 local votes, Green Party Candidate Howie Hawkins received 44 votes, Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship had 41 local votes, and there were 54 write-in ballots.
In a race that still had not been called as of late Thursday, GOP incumbent Thom Tillis received 25,303 Surry County votes in his bid for re-election, while challenger Cal Cunningham received 9,181 votes. Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray garnered 1,013 votes and Constitution Party candidate Kevin E. Hayes received 519 candidates.
Patrick McHenry won re-election to the 10th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, getting 26,695 votes in Surry County, with Democratic David Parker getting 8,915 local votes.
Statewide, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won re-election, though Surry County residents preferred his challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. The challenger won 25,190 local votes, compared to 10,766 for Cooper. Libertarian Steven J. DiFiore took 261 votes, while Constitution Party nominee Al Pisano received 93 votes.
Mark Robinson, a first-time politician who won the lieutenant governor’s race, took the most local votes with 27,061, compared to 8,776 for Yvonne Lewis Holley.
Jim O’Neill took the most local votes in the race for attorney general, with 26,262 local votes, compared to 9,529 for Democratic challenger Josh Stein.
For complete Surry County votes on every race, visit
https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/03/2020&county_id=86&office=ALL&contest=0