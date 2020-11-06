Public hearing set on Mount Airy rezoning issue

Needed for new Surry Arts Council museum

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

City Planning Director Andy Goodall briefs council members on zoning matters during a meeting Thursday afternoon, with Police Chief Dale Watson seated to the left and Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis pictured to the right.

City officials normally deal with rezoning decisions for sites owned by businesses or other parties in town, but Thursday afternoon the focus was on municipal property.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted then to set a public hearing for later this month regarding the proposed rezoning of seven different parcels known as the City of Mount Airy Municipal Campus.

A catalyst for that action involves plans by the Surry Arts Council to construct a multi-purpose building on city property located between Rockford Street and Blackmon Amphitheater. It will feature a Siamese Twins museum and a statue of the famous pair who lived near Mount Airy in the 1800s after touring with P.T. Barnum’s circus.

However, the present zoning classification of the site in question poses a problem, according to Mount Airy Planning Director Andy Goodall.

“The museum use was actually not allowed with the current zoning,” Goodall explained during Thursday’s meeting, saying that the rezoning of the parcel intended for the new structure was a final piece of regulatory action needed before it takes shape.

At the same time, the proposal at hand would correct a “split” zoning situation that exists among the seven parcels located on South Main, Rockford and Spring streets.

These include the Municipal Building, Mount Airy Public Library, the amphitheater and public parking spaces, based on city government documents.

The zoning of the different sites is now a combination of R-6 (General Residential)/B-2 (General Business).

That is proposed to be changed to R-4 (Residential/Office) which the planning director said would cover all the uses of the different parcels in the area.

The public hearing, required to allow citizens to weigh in on the matter before final action, will be held during the commissioners’ next meeting on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 26, the Mount Airy Planning Board voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the rezoning. That group, an advisory body to the commissioners, further is recommending that an additional means of ingress/egress for the new development occur along Spring Street to mitigate potential traffic and pedestrian safety issues.

Also Thursday, a public hearing was set on another rezoning request involving property at the north end of town.

It concerns a vacant facility at 2007 N. Main St. “It’s actually an office building that sits right next to Central Methodist Church,” Goodall said.

The 0.25-acre space is now zoned R-6 (General Residential). The owner of the property, Malone Investments, LLC, on Old Springs Road, is seeking to have that changed to R-4 (Residential/Office).

Council members also will conduct the public hearing on it during the Nov. 19 meeting.

