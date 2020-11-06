Surry County Sheriff’s Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:
• Bobby Dean Galyean Jr., 31, of N.C. 268, Elkin, was served an order for arrest July 29 for failure to appear in court July 24. He was given a $2,500 secured bond with no court date listed. The July 24 date was to face a prior charge of failure to appear in court June 18, thus the rise in bond from the previous amount of $450 to $2,500 for a repeat offense.
• Timmy Wayne Galyean, 38, of Rick Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 29 for failure to appear in court October 2019 on two misdemeanor counts and on March 31 for a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $491 cash bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
• Richard Allen Edwards, 26, of Crossroads Church Road, Dobson, was served a warrant July 30 charging him with assault on a female, Samantha Chattin, of Elkin, dated July 23. This came two days after Chattin, 23, was charged with assault and battery against Kaylee George of Mount Airy. Both Edwards and Chattin were released with no bond and an Aug. 21 court date.
• Dustin Dale Overby, 34, of Walnut Cove, was served a criminal summons July 30 charging him with destroying crops in Surry County, dated July 21. He was given an Oct. 21 court date and has his next appearance on this charge Nov. 16.
Destroying crops is not a common charge in Surry County. In fact, it had not appeared in these sheriff’s reports all year until another person was arrested on the charge from a warrant issue on the same July 21 date (although nothing on the reports implies they are linked).
Brittney Hayes Drane, 30, of Perch Road, Pinnacle, was served the warrant July 23 when she was arrested for failure to appear in Stokes County court the day before on a felony charge. The court docket had her listed for an appearance this past Wednesday on this crops charge, and now it shows her next court date for this is Jan. 27.
As for Overby, he has four other court dates on the calendar for the next five weeks. He faces felony charges of larceny, larceny by an employee, probation violation, assault causing serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and becoming a habitual felon.
Misdemeanor charges include fleeing to elude arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of resisting an officer, no car insurance, driving while license revoked, injury to personal property, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and assault on a female.
Overby became a convicted felon for charges of obtaining property by false pretense and speeding to elude arrest. Those two and a couple of misdemeanor charges for larceny saw him spend nine months in prison in 2013.
In 2017 he spent seven and a half months in prison after being convicted of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering — which came while he was already on probation for a conviction of assault on a female in 2016.
• Tiffany Ann Potts, 24, of Abner Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 31 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two counts of misdemeanor probation violations. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.
In December 2019 she was one of three people arrested in a drug bust on Old U.S. 601 in the Turner Mountain area.
Potts was charged with three counts of trafficking meth, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $500,000 and the same Jan. 29 court date.
She became a convicted felon in April 2019 with convictions for felonies larceny of more than $1,000, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance. She served three months in prison from June 3 to Sept. 1.
At the time of that announcement by the sheriff, Potts already had a court date for February of this year for such charges as: felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit drug, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, two counts of felony probation violations, and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV drug.
• Linda Lee Pruitt, 52, of Ephesians Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 31 for failure to appear in court July 20. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.
• Jeffery Scott Hargis, 54, of Crosswinds Place, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 31 for failure to appear in court June 30. He was released on a $2,500 secured bond with an Aug. 3 court date.
• Melissa Anne Speers, 54, of Georgia Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a warrant July 31, charging her with larceny, dated July 9. She was released with no bond and a court date of Aug. 14.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.