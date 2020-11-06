COVID cancels Thanksgiving meal

November 5, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Streak of 23 years broken for community event

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Patricia Stevens, left, and Daris Wilkins, the chief organizer for the annual Thanksgiving feast in Mount Airy, work in the kitchen at First Baptist Church during a past event. This year, for the first time in more than two decades, there will be no community Thanksgiving meal because of fears of spreading COVID-19.

News File Photo

The annual community Thanksgiving meal held at First Baptist Church has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Organized by a local group called Friends of a Brighter Community, the event has been a constant over the past 23 years, providing a fresh, hot Thanksgiving meal to anyone who showed up for the event.

“It was a very hard decision to make because there are a lot of needs in the area and particularly because people have been laid off work,” said Daris Wilkins, main organizer of the event.

Wilkins, who is known as the Turkey Lady to volunteers and participants of the event, says that several members of Friends of a Brighter Community currently have the virus.

“The majority of the group felt like it was in everyone’s best interest to wait until next year because of safety concerns. We don’t want anyone participating in the meal to get sick, and we don’t want any of our volunteers to get sick,” said Wilkins.

In a year where the meal is more needed than ever, Wilkins says it was a necessary action because it could be catastrophic if someone were to spread the virus after going to the event.

“We can’t do it in the traditional way this year; I would like people to reach out to their neighbors and the older people and take canned food to them if they need it,” said Wilkins.

The event was founded almost a quarter-century ago by the local jazz singer Melva Houston.

Wilkins took over the reins a few years ago after Houston’s health no longer permitted her to oversee the event. Houston passed away back in May after a long battle with cancer.

While relatively new to being the main organizer, Wilkins has been involved with the meal since its inception.

“It started as a group called Friends of Burned Churches; we were raising funds for churches down in the South that were being burned. Some of us had even gone down there and helped rebuild the churches. When that died down a little bit, we decided to do a meal to unite our community together. It didn’t matter what race, what your financial situation was, or your social status,” Wilkins said. That’s when the group tweaked its named (keeping the same initials) to Friends of a Brighter Community.

The group members feel a little better about their decision because there are several groups and ministries in Mount Airy that will potentially make up for the loss of the meal. These include the Shephards House, the Room in the Inn overnight shelter offered by First Presbyterian Church, and other local agencies.

Wilkins said she thanks the many helpful volunteers for allowing the event to happen in the past, mentioning long-time volunteer Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott, who passed away in June, just a month after her friend Melva.

“I hope everyone has a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving,” said Wilkins. “Don’t forget to check on people because you’re never promised tomorrow as we’ve learned this year. We just want to make sure that everyone is taken care of and that people reach out to each other in this time of need.”