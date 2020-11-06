Police reports

City officials have agreed that they need to proceed with vehicle purchases totaling about $1.8 million, but are less certain about how to pay for that.

This issue was discussed during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday afternoon, which largely was devoted to capital needs — major expenditures involving buildings and equipment.

Such items have largely been delayed in recent years amid tight budget conditions, including the present 2020-21 fiscal year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted municipal leaders to basically hold the line.

Based on discussions of late, the sentiment among commissioners seems to be that costly capital needs must be addressed sooner or later. And at their previous meeting on Oct. 15, City Manager Barbara Jones presented a five-year plan totaling $14.5 million in proposed capital expenditures for the board to mull over before gathering again on Thursday.

Officials seemed fixated on the list for just the next fiscal year that begins on July 1, agreeing that making specific plans for farther ahead could be unraveled by various funding uncertainties.

While other needs such as roof and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning unit replacements and other equipment are included in the breakdown for 2021-22, the vehicles were talked about most during the session.

These include a new fire engine costing $561,750, two garbage collection trucks ($760,000) that will allow Mount Airy to automate collections and save some money by eliminating personnel, a dump truck for the public services/streets unit ($160,000), a leaf machine ($120,000), police patrol vehicles ($115,749), a police vehicle used for vice investigations ($26,250) and a truck for Reeves Community Center ($35,000).

Fire truck debate

Thursday’s discussion was dominated by the fire engine, being the costliest item.

Fire Chief Zane Poindexter told board members that his department has a mostly aging fleet, including two 1995 Sutphen fire trucks and a 2000 American LaFrance.

“The one I’m wanting to replace is 20 years old,” Poindexter said of the latter. Parts for it must be found at salvage yards, and the truck’s body is corroding, with its growing maintenance costs reaching a point of “throwing good money after bad,” he explained.

Commissioner Jon Cawley asked the chief if the trucks were getting used up running medical calls, a function implemented for nearly 10 years, and suggested whether smaller, less-costly service vehicles should be bought and employed for that role instead. He said one reason for his question involved the fact that city firefighters might only respond to 12 structural blazes in a year.

“Instead of a (fire) truck, why not a medical-response truck?” Cawley suggested. “I just think that we might be able to save some significant money if we change how we answer calls.”

Poindexter responded that the fire truck problems do not stem from this use, but age. Also, while fire personnel are responding to a medical emergency, they might also be summoned to the scene of a blaze. The chief further pointed out that while there are only 12 to 15 structural blazes per year, the trucks respond to many more suspected fires.

He also said that deploying a medical-response truck from the Rockford Street fire station, for example, would lessen the arrival time to emergencies at the northern end of town.

Even if such “squad trucks” were used for those medical calls, Poindexter said, the fire engines have “done what they came here to do,” citing the vehicles’ age.

However, the city manager said she doesn’t want citizens to think the existing fire trucks are unreliable in emergencies.

“We would not put an unsafe fire truck on the road,” Poindexter stressed. “I don’t want anybody to think that.”

The chief indicated that the American LaFrance unit has simply reached the point where replacing the vehicle makes sense, and if ordered today it would take about a year for a new fire engine to be put into service.

Funding options

Jones has suggested possibly borrowing money to pay for the fire engine, leaf machine, automated garbage trucks and dump truck, a total cost of $1.6 million.

“This is a great time to finance them,” Commissioner Tom Koch said of low interest rates at present.

But Commissioner Cawley thinks other measures should be used, to save on financing expenses.

“If borrowing money makes sense, then you need to explain it to me,” he said to no one in particular.

Instead, Cawley advocated using money from a source much-discussed over the years, the city government’s fund balance, or surplus.

In early July, the commissioners voted to never take the fund balance below $6 million, or a level representing 45% of Mount Airy’s general fund budget, whichever is higher. The present fiscal year’s budget totals $13.9 million.

Figures presented to the board Thursday by Finance Director Pam Stone show that the unassigned, or unrestricted fund balance unofficially stood at $6.8 million at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year on June 30 — yet to be confirmed by an audit.

Cawley believes there is wiggle room to use money from that. The total fund balance, which also includes revenue restricted for purposes such as street repairs, contains another $1.4 million in a category labeled “economic stabilization fund.”

Stone explained that it was set up in the past to be available in case of some major catastrophe, such as one triggered by a recession, and was last dipped into about a decade ago to aid an economic-development-related need.

Cawley says he has long viewed it as a “rainy-day fund” and questioned why this couldn’t be used for the capital needs.

Koch and Commissioner Ron Niland both said they would be reluctant to employ money from the fund balance, which has been a frequent go-to alternative over the years.

“If you take it out of fund balance,” Niland commented, “at some point you’re going to run out of fund balance.”

There was also talk Thursday of implementing new fees to help meet the city government’s needs.

“We’re going to have to have a new revenue stream,” said Koch, who reasoned that in continuing to put off certain expenditures “it’s just kicking the can down the road.”

The city manager said that unlike a property tax hike that may occur only when the municipal budget is adopted, typically in June, fee decisions can be enacted at any time of year.