Police reports

November 5, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy woman has been arrested on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense stemming from an incident at Walmart, according to city police reports.

Teresa Denise Avila, 35, of 249 Casstevens Road, allegedly stole two phone chargers at the store last Friday, specifically power cable and digital battery pack items, and then returned the merchandise in order to obtain money in the form of a Walmart gift card.

The property was recovered but not the cash, police reported, with Avila charged with larceny and possession of stolen property in addition to the false-pretense violation. She was being held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 9 appearance in District Court.

• Malori Dawn Reynolds, 22, of 517 W. Virginia St., was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods Sunday resulting from thefts at Tractor Supply and Dollar General. She later was located by police during a traffic stop on Cherry Street of a vehicle matching the description of one linked to the larceny investigation.

Police records state that Reynolds admitted stealing unspecified items from the two stores valued altogether at $55 and turned over the merchandise, which was recovered by the businesses intact. She is facing a Nov. 16 court appearance.

• Joey Keith Caudle, 29, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing Sunday at Grab and Go Citgo Mart on West Pine Street, which he had been banned from earlier that day. The case is set for the Dec. 14 session of Surry District Court.

• Victor Shaun Hawks, 35, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing Saturday in an area near an apartment on Newsome Street which he had been banned from in September. Hawks is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 15.

• Brian Francis Reale Jr., 23, of 269 Sidden St., was charged with larceny and damage to property on Oct. 29 in connection with an incident at Walmart, with no details provided regarding the damage offense. Reale is to appear in court on Monday.