First Baptist flips COVID challenges to help others

Graylyn and Trey Fussell add their contributions to the trunk.

The Kerley family poses for a photo.

Cheryl Hicks, Becky Kessler, Janice Demcio, and Pastor Jay Meadows collect “treats for our trunk.”

Participants in the Welcome House Mission Challenge Bikeathon pose for a photo.

Folks at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy recently said “Since 2020 has flipped our lives, First Baptist Church decided to flip some of our activities.”

Among those activities to be flipped was the traditional Trunk or Treat event — this year held on Halloween and christened “Treat our Trunk.”

”As the culmination of a month long Harvest for Hunger for local food pantries, we invited our children and their families to give, rather than get, treats by bringing canned food items to be delivered to the area agencies,” the church said in a statement about the activities.

More than 250 canned items plus a “considerable” amount of cash was collected, to be divided among Foothills Food Pantry, Yokefellow and the Salvation Army.

To add a festive atmosphere to the Halloween night event, families were invited to pose for a picture

Other ministries have also benefited from the changes in our church activities. Because the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines has curtailed events such as Vacation Bible School and Youth Summer Mission Camp, the church re-allocated some of its funds to establish a Winter Heating Fund at the Salvation Army, support Passport Camps, Inc., and sponsor a bike-a-thon to provide funds for ministries of the NC Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

